Following a Successful Run in Mumbai and Delhi, beYon from the House of Titan Accelerates Retail Expansion With Its First Bengaluru Store

The new location marks the brand's debut in the city and reinforces its strategy of building contemporary retail destinations for the growing laboratory-grown diamond jewellery category.

BENGALURU, 13 NOVEMBER 2026 : beYon from the House of Titan has opened its first exclusive store in Bengaluru, located in the vibrant neighborhood of Whitefield. Marking the brand's seventh store nationwide, the launch serves as a special homecoming, bringing beYon's contemporary approach to laboratory-grown diamonds directly to Titan’s home city.

With consumers increasingly embracing laboratory-grown diamonds, the area’s emergence as a vibrant cosmopolitan hub makes it a natural fit for beYon, offering versatile, design-led pieces that transition effortlessly from modern workspaces to evening celebrations.

The launch aligns seamlessly with the festive season, a time that naturally amplifies the desire for adornment. Moving away from the traditional occasion-based approach, beYon encourages consumers to view fine jewellery as a spontaneous personal choice rather than a locker investment. Drawing from the philosophy of its recent campaign, 'Ye Toh Hona Hi Tha', the brand captures the inevitable moment when the urge to indulge simply takes over. It invites buyers to give in to the simple joy of adornment.

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The store showcases beYon's extensive portfolio of more than 1,250 curated designs in BIS Hallmarked gold, featuring modular jewellery pieces that can be worn more than one way, bolder silhouettes and unique cuts, including kite, emerald, pear, marquise, hexagon and more. Spanning rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces and bracelets, these irresistible designs are crafted for effortless stacking and high-impact festive styling. With pricing largely concentrated in the sub ₹1,00,000 range, beYon continues to encourage modern buying behaviors: wear more, worry less, expand your collection and spend smartly.

Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, beYon, said, “Bengaluru is a deeply personal milestone in our journey, and bringing beYon to our home ground makes it incredibly special. For us, fine jewellery is an intimate expression, worn not as tradition dictates, but as desire compels, and we believe that laboratory grown diamonds are a remarkable showcase of human ingenuity, representing the brilliant possibilities of what an innovative mind can achieve. With its vibrant and diverse energy, Whitefield is the perfect community to share this vision and offer consumers a welcoming space to discover contemporary jewellery backed by the longstanding trust of the House of Titan.”

For Bengaluru, this new retail destination represents a perfect synergy of modern experimentation and established trust. As beYon accelerates its footprint across India, the brand remains anchored in the Titan’s renowned craftsmanship. The Whitefield store aims to bring beYon's philosophy to life by offering an inviting space where consumers can move past traditional rules and simply embrace the irresistible joy of everyday adornment.

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About beYon

beYon from the House of Titan is a contemporary Laboratory-Grown Diamond Jewellery brand built around freedom, the joy of giving in to your desire and everyday indulgence. Bringing together the House of Titan’s legacy of craftsmanship and design expertise with a new perspective on adornment, beYon offers more than 1,250 designs across earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, bangles and nosepins. Its collections are designed for layering, styling and everyday wear.

With a dedicated retail presence in Mumbai, Delhi NCR & Bengaluru, alongside a dedicated e-commerce platform www.beyon.co.in serving customers across the globe, beYon continues to build a new conversation around laboratory-grown diamonds, one centred on freedom, indulgence and adornment.

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Website: https://www.beyon.co.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyonsocial?igsh=dDNmOWk5cmNtejYx

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