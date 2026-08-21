Following Strong IB Results, Academio Extends Its Academic Momentum with 93% Scoring A or Above in Cambridge IGCSE

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New Delhi [India], August 21: Academio, the online academic mentoring platform specialising in the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge curricula, today announced the performance of the 55 students it mentored in the Cambridge IGCSE May/June 2026 examination series. Students recorded 93% scoring an A or above in the subjects they received tutoring from Academio, including 65% achieving an A*, with 98% showing at least one grade improvement from their mock exam results, reflecting the platform's continued focus on personalised academic mentoring for international curricula.

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The results mark Academio's first complete Cambridge IGCSE examination cycle since the platform was founded in February 2025. They underscore the effectiveness of its one-on-one mentoring model, delivered by a network of specialist IB and Cambridge educators, including practising examiners, who focus on developing conceptual understanding, analytical thinking and examination readiness rather than rote learning.

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"These results are a reflection of every student's commitment and the trust their families have placed in us. Success in Cambridge examinations isn't built in the weeks before an exam; it's built over months through conceptual clarity, consistent mentoring and the confidence to think independently. We are proud that our students have demonstrated exactly that. While the grades are certainly worth celebrating, what makes us even happier is seeing students become more confident, capable learners who are prepared for the next stage of their academic journey," said Nitasha Sagar Kukar, Founder and CEO of Academio.

As international curricula continue to gain momentum across India, the demand for educators with specialised expertise in IB and Cambridge programmes has grown significantly. Academio has built a network of over 30 specialist educators, 95% of whom have joined through academic referrals, with practising IB and Cambridge examiners forming an integral part of the platform's mentoring ecosystem. The latest Cambridge IGCSE outcomes build on Academio's strong academic performance earlier this year in the IB Diploma Programme, where students coached by the platform achieved equally impressive results. Across the subjects for which Academio provided coaching, 99% of students scored 5 or above, 96% scored 6 or above, and 54% achieved the highest grade of 7, demonstrating consistent academic outcomes across both of the world's leading international curricula.

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"Strong results are rarely the outcome of short-term preparation alone. They reflect sustained academic discipline, quality teaching and a deep understanding of how international curricula are designed to assess students. What is particularly encouraging in this year's results is the consistency of performance across subjects. That consistency is possible only when students are guided by educators who understand not just the syllabus, but also the philosophy and assessment framework behind Cambridge education," said Karol Toth, Chief Academic Officer, Academio.

Building on another successful examination season, Academio will continue expanding access to specialist IB and Cambridge educators while strengthening its personalised mentoring model for students across India. As more families embrace international curricula, the platform remains committed to helping students achieve academic excellence through individualised learning, conceptual depth and expert academic guidance.

About Academio

Academio (academio.co.in) is an online academic mentoring platform specialising in the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge curricula. Founded in February 2025 and headquartered in Gurugram, Academio provides one-on-one academic mentoring for students from middle school through high school. Its network of 32 specialist educators -- including IB and Cambridge examiners -- is sourced primarily through academic referrals, with each tutor holding a minimum of three years of dedicated experience in their specific curriculum.

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