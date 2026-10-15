Food & Hospitality Asia 2027 Redefining Excellence: The Premier Platform for Food & Beverage and Hospitality Innovation

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 15: Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA), Asia's leading international trade event for food & hospitality that organized by Informa Markets will return from 20 to 23 April 2027 at the Singapore Expo. Welcoming its 49th edition, FHA 2027 will house over 60,000 international attendees and feature more than 1,820 exhibitors from 110 countries and regions, making it a must-attend event for industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers. World renowned for connecting Asia's food and hospitality sectors with global markets, FHA 2027 promises to deliver unparalleled opportunities for professionals and businesses to explore cutting-edge innovations, gain market insights, and forge valuable connections.

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Exploring new dimensions through strategic collaboration and innovation

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Following the successful launch of IndusFood Asia at FHA 2026, this strategic partnership has significantly boosted interest in FHA by doubling its presence at FHA 2027, highlighting India's dynamic and innovative food and beverage ecosystem on the global stage. Three ground-breaking launches are set to break the mold & expand FHA's footprint in 2027!

- FHA Manufacturing: Expanding on the debut of FutureFwd zone at FHA 2026, the FHA Manufacturing landscape joins the entire ecosystem—from food ingredients and advanced processing solutions to automation, sustainable packaging, clean label innovations, and resilient supply chain systems. This transformative platform will connect food producers, raw material suppliers, and equipment manufacturers with the latest advancements, driving innovation and collaboration across the industry. A centerpiece of the zone will be a high-impact forum addressing the most pressing challenges in the sector, including food safety and standards, ethical sourcing, waste reduction, and global supply chain resilience.

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"We are excited to participate in FHA 2027, a premier event that provides an excellent platform to showcase Taiwan's cutting-edge food and pharmaceutical machinery innovations to a global audience. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore emerging trends, and foster meaningful collaborations that drive the future of food production and processing. We are particularly thrilled to be part of the newly created FHA Manufacturing Zone, where innovation and excellence converge, adds Steven Hung, CEO, Taiwan Food & Pharmaceutical Machinery Manufacturers' Association."

- Travel Catering: A dedicated hub for travel catering and onboard services, this exciting new launch showcases category-specific F&B and amenities tailored for global airline and cruise consumption. As the busiest hub in SEA for global airline and cruise brands, Singapore & FHA is a prime meeting place for industry leaders and procurers across both markets. This premier zone delves into emerging trends, addresses key challenges, and highlights groundbreaking innovations shaping the sector. Featuring expert panels, strategic networking opportunities, and a strong emphasis on sustainability and technology, the hub fosters collaboration and sets new benchmarks for enhancing the passenger experience.

- Private Label: Leading platform dedicated to unlocking growing opportunities and trends in the private label food and beverage industry. With a focus on product development, sustainability, and market expansion, it delivers actionable insights and fosters collaboration to drive business growth. "FHA Private Label will become a dedicated highlight of FHA 2027, and I look forward to leveraging this platform to foster meaningful connections among retailers, procurement teams, distributors, and exporters, says Momoko Sheng, Managing Director, Premium Protein & Nutritional Snacks, Rimo Jenny Int'l Development Ltd." Essential for staying ahead in the fast-paced and competitive private label market, this segment is where industry leaders converge to define the next era of private label success.

A Celebration of Creativity and Culinary Excellence

FHA 2027 brings together the best of global culinary creativity and beverage artistry through immersive experiences and thrilling competitions. From innovative chef showcases to dynamic challenges, this is the ultimate platform to inspire, connect, and celebrate the future of food and drink.

- FHA Chef's Festival: Celebrating culinary genius from all of Asia – FHA will be the first of its kind to celebrate an immersive collection journey featuring a series of themed islands, each curated as a destination for discovery, inspiration and engagement. This one-of-a-kind experience allows brands to claim their own island, where they can design and curate captivating programs that bring their brand story to life, leaving a lasting impression on industry professionals and food enthusiasts alike. "The Singapore Chefs' Association is proud to support the FHA Chefs' Festival, an exciting new platform that brings the culinary community to the heart of FHA2027. The Festival creates a valuable space for chefs and culinary professionals to showcase their craft, exchange knowledge, discover new ideas and engage directly with the wider food and hospitality industry. We believe it will help shine a stronger spotlight on culinary talent while inspiring, greater innovation and collaboration across the region." - Chef KK Kong, President, Singapore Chefs' Association.

- FHA Signature Ingredients Challenge: Held alongside the FHA Chef's Festival, this exciting competition invites chefs to craft innovative, original dishes that showcase and celebrate the essence of signature ingredients. Judged by a panel of esteemed culinary experts, the challenge highlights creativity, skill, and the art of ingredient-driven cuisine.

- Immersive Drinks : A vibrant, content-driven platform that brings together beverage brands, producers, and enthusiasts to celebrate the world of beverages and diverse drinking cultures. Through expertly curated experiences, including exclusive tastings, educational sessions, and meaningful networking opportunities, Immersive Drinks offers a unique space to explore trends, share stories, and honor the artistry and traditions behind every drink.

- FHA Pizza & Pasta Challenge: In collaboration with the Singapore Chef's Association, this introduced competition celebrates the rich culinary traditions and innovative artistry of pizza and pasta. Chefs are invited to showcase their skills, creativity, and passion for authentic flavours, captivating audiences with dishes that honour timeless classics while appealing to the global palate.

Why Attend FHA 2027?

"FHA 2027 is more than an event; it's a transformative experience where the future of food and hospitality comes alive. With groundbreaking new segments, immersive festivals, and dynamic competitions, it's a celebration of innovation, creativity, and global collaboration. This is your chance to explore fresh opportunities, discover the latest trends, and be part of the vibrant evolution shaping the industry, all by being a part of it at FHA 2027" - Ian Roberts, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets, Asia.

Registration is now open for trade visitor. Visit www.foodnhotelasia.com for more information.

Hospitality, Food & Beverage at Informa Markets

Informa Markets' Hospitality, Food & Beverage portfolio includes a series of global in-person trade events and an online content platform Saladplate - aimed at fostering business relationships, enabling learning, and enhancing trade opportunities for the industry. With several established events within the portfolio such as the Food & Hospitality Asia, Gulfood, Hotelex Shanghai, HOFEX, WOFEX, Fispal Food Service, and Abastur, the portfolio together offers an unparalleled audience reach across the world. Staging over 30 live events in major cities including Singapore, Dubai, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City. Working alongside established industry partners, government bodies and recognised professionals, the portfolio aims at bringing companies, individuals, and the industry to the forefront of global business innovation, by offering solutions and opportunities that meet today's business needs.

About Informa Markets

Food and Hospitality Asia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

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