Foodlink Brings Signature Luxury Dining to Skydome Jaipur in Exclusive F&B Partnership

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 26: Foodlink has entered an exclusive F&B partnership with Skydome Jaipur, bringing its culinary expertise, hospitality standards and large-scale F&B execution capabilities to the experiential event destination in Jaipur.

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Skydome is India’s first permanent immersive dome venue, bringing together architecture, technology and large-format event infrastructure for weddings, conferences, exhibitions, cultural showcases, concerts, entertainment and next-generation brand experiences.

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Under the partnership, Foodlink will lead the F&B experience at Skydome, overseeing the culinary journey from menu planning and curation to presentation, live culinary experiences and execution. The offering will be tailored to the character, scale and format of each event, integrating food and hospitality into the overall experience.

Foodlink brings expertise across multiple cuisines, supported by a team of award-winning chefs and food design experts with experience across Indian and international cuisines. Its extensive experience in luxury catering and serving discerning, high-profile clientele has shaped its approach to bespoke menus, culinary presentation, seamless service, logistical expertise and attention to detail.

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“Our extensive portfolio spanning luxury weddings, high-profile social celebrations, corporate milestones, MICE programmes and large-scale gatherings has given us unmatched execution capabilities across every format and scale. At Skydome, we are setting a new benchmark by positioning food and beverage not merely as a service, but as a defining pillar of the entire guest experience,” said Sanjay Vazirani, Chairman & Managing Director, Foodlink Group.

Skydome features a 60-metre diameter dome with a 21-metre apex, more than 30,000 sq. ft. of indoor event space and a 30,000+ sq. ft. outdoor landscaped lawn, with capacity for 2,000+ guests. Its 360-degree projection-mapped environment and programmable lighting allow the space to be adapted to different event formats and experiences.

The venue also includes approximately 20,000 sq. ft. of back-of-house infrastructure, designed to support efficient operations and seamless guest experiences at scale.

Foodlink recently commenced operations in Jaipur, supported by its 6,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art central kitchen and a dedicated 7,600 sq. ft. satellite kitchen at Skydome Jaipur. Together, these facilities and dedicated storage infrastructure provide the operational support required to maintain food quality, consistency and efficiency while catering to large-scale events.

The partnership further strengthens Foodlink’s presence in Jaipur and its ability to deliver premium F&B experiences across weddings, corporate events, social celebrations and large-scale gatherings.

Located within Jaipur’s established hospitality corridor, Skydome benefits from a strong ecosystem of luxury hotels and hospitality properties, offering an accessible setting for large-scale events and destination celebrations.

Foodlink’s operating framework combines stringent food quality and safety protocols with responsible sourcing and sustainability-led practices. Its robust food safety management system, qualified hygiene oversight and adherence to ISO, FSSAI and HACCP requirements ensure consistent standards across events.

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