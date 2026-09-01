For the first time in Noida - The 26th UP State Inter-School Shooting Championship is proudly hosted by Ramagya School Sector 50, Noida

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1: Ramagya School, Noida, is hosting the UP State Inter-School Shooting Championship at its Sector-50 campus with ShootX Academy, from 20th to 23rd August 2026. The competition is being held in Noida for the first time under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association. The four-day event brings together young shooters from different schools for a state-level inter-school competition.

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The championship features 10m Air Rifle and Air Pistol events and is expected to witness participation from approximately 1,400-1,500 young shooters representing schools across Uttar Pradesh. Shooting is an Olympic sport and has emerged as one of India's most popular sports after cricket. The championship is providing young athletes a valuable platform to showcase their talent, gain competitive experience and compete for medals.

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The championship was inaugurated in the presence of the Chief Guest, Shri Rajeev Narain Mishra, IPS, along with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, Ramagya Group, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta - Managing Director, Ramagya Group, Mrs. Rina Singh - Principal, Ramagya School, Sector 50, Mr. Shyam Singh Yadav- President, Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association, Ex- Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Mr. G . S Singh - Secretary General, Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association and Mr. Nitin Chaudhary - Director ShootX Academy.

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Welcoming the dignitaries present and encouraging the participating players, Mr. Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director, Ramagya Group said, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to provide young shooters with a better competitive environment through the organisation of a state-level inter-school shooting championship at Ramagya School. We hope that this event will give young players a valuable experience while allowing them to assess their talent and preparation in a competitive setting. Hosting this championship in Noida for the first time is an important achievement for us."

Under the leadership of Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Gupta and Managing Director - Mr. Utkarsh Gupta , Ramagya Institution is creating a clear roadmap for the integration of education and sports, with a focus on identifying sporting talent at an early age and providing young athletes with a long-term development pathway.

Ramagya Schools are supported by the Ramagya - High Performance Centre, which provides integrated sports-science support to young athletes, including Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation, Strength & Conditioning, Sports Psychology, Sports Nutrition and Sports Performance Analysis.

The championship is being conducted under the Competition Director - Dr. Hari Mohan Sharma, Director of Sports, Ramagya Schools, with the objective of creating a professional and athlete-focused competitive environment for young shooters.

Following the inauguration, young shooters representing different schools began their competitions. Shooting places a strong emphasis on concentration, patience and control. Over the four days of competition, the young shooters will have an opportunity to test these qualities in a competitive environment. Students, teachers and other members of the Ramagya School community will also have the opportunity to watch the young shooters compete during the championship.

Website: https://ramagyaschool.com/

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