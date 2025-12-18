Forbes India Recognises TMTC as a Pioneer of Seamless Cross-Border Healthcare in DGEMS 2025

PNN

London [UK], December 18: The Medical Travel Company (TMTC), a next-generation healthcare platform that connects UK patients with high-quality, cost-effective treatment in India, has been named to the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 list. This recognition celebrates emerging Indian enterprises with strong global potential, clear vision, and measurable impact, and highlights TMTC's commitment to redefining medical travel through a patient-centric, full-stack model that prioritizes clinical excellence, trust, and continuity of care.

Founded in 2024 by Ankit Mehrotra and Sahil Jain, TMTC offers a fully integrated solution for cross-border healthcare. The platform combines UK-doctor-led clinical oversight, treatment in globally accredited Indian hospitals, personalized in-house aftercare, and a pioneering 12-month post-surgery insurance valid in the UK. By ensuring seamless continuity of care before, during, and after treatment, TMTC provides patients with a safe, supported, and medically sound experience, far beyond the conventional medical tourism model.

TMTC was established to address the significant gaps in traditional medical tourism, including fragmented care, hidden costs, and limited post-treatment follow-up. The company's end-to-end approach ensures that patients receive expert guidance from initial consultation through surgery and recovery. UK-based physicians oversee the treatment process, while patients are admitted to JCI- and NABH-accredited hospitals in India, benefiting from world-class facilities and clinical standards. After surgery, patients recover at TMTC's dedicated in-house aftercare centre under 24x7 medical supervision, daily physiotherapy, nutritionist-curated meals, and ergonomic rooms--ensuring a holistic, clinically supervised recovery experience. This is further complemented by one of the first post-surgical insurance plans that remains valid upon return to the UK.

The company's vision and growth have been bolstered by a $4.5 million seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Kriscore Capital and the athlete-led investment collective 4CAST, featuring cricketers Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and KL Rahul. Additional angel investors include Sriharsha Majety, Abhishek Goyal, Dr. Ritesh Malik, Manish Vij, and Arjun Vaidya. TMTC plans to use these funds to expand its UK-India operations, enhance its digital patient management platform, and deepen clinical partnerships, while preparing to scale into other markets such as the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Speaking about the recognition, Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder of TMTC, said: "We're not just disrupting medical tourism; we're rebuilding it from the ground up. With our deep experience in consumer trust and operations from Dineout, we're creating a healthcare platform that offers true certainty -- not just service." Sahil Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, added: "The current medical tourism market is broken -- patients often face fragmented journeys, hidden costs, and zero continuity. At TMTC, we prioritise oversight by UK clinicians, all-inclusive aftercare, and long-term support to restore faith in cross-border care."

Ben Stokes, founder of 4CAST and captain of the England Test team, said: "We are delighted to announce our investment in The Medical Travel Company. When we first started 4CAST in 2021 we wanted our collective of athletes to be able to partner with innovative businesses and great founders. We feel we have done so here and we are excited to back Ankit and Sahil and look forward to supporting their journey ahead with TMTC."

Jofra Archer, 4CAST cofounder and England bowler, added: "From my time playing in the IPL and touring India with England, I've always found the medical care and support there to be excellent. We invested because The Medical Travel Company is building a proper bridge for patients, with transparency and professional oversight that really gives peace of mind."

Being named to the Forbes India DGEMS Select 200 amplifies TMTC's platform and validates its high-ambition mission. The recognition offers heightened visibility among global investors, healthcare institutions, and policy leaders, and strengthens the company's ability to forge international partnerships for expanding its model worldwide.

About The Medical Travel Company (TMTC): The Medical Travel Company (TMTC), founded in 2024, is a clinician-led full-stack medical travel platform connecting patients in the UK with top-tier accredited hospitals in India. Offering seamless clinical oversight, post-surgery insurance, and personalized aftercare, TMTC delivers safe, reliable, and patient-centric healthcare across borders. The company is backed by Nexus Venture Partners, 4CAST, Kriscore Capital, and prominent angel investors.

For more information, visit www.themedicaltravelcompany.com

