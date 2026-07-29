HT Syndication

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New Delhi [India], July 29: With more than two decades of development experience, a portfolio of landmark residential communities and a delivery-led reputation across Noida and NCR, Prateek Group's recognition by Forbes India as one of India's Most Promising Brands marks an important milestone in the company's brand journey. Forbes India's Promising Brands in India Brand Connect showcase in July, 2026, the recognition places Prateek Group alongside businesses identified for innovation, quality and customer-centric growth. For the real estate company, it reflects a journey built not only through projects, but through long-term trust, engineering discipline and an ability to anticipate changing homebuyer expectations built Since 2005.

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Prateek Group was incorporated in 2005 by civil engineer and founder Mr. Prashant Tiwari with a stated focus on quality and timely delivery. Guided by the philosophy "Creating Landmarks, Setting Benchmarks", the company has grown into a recognised real estate developer in Noida, Ghaziabad and the wider Delhi-NCR market. Prateek Group has delivered more than 20 million sq. ft. and served over 50,000 families. Its completed portfolio includes Prateek The Royal Cliff, Prateek Fedora, Prateek Laurel, Prateek Wisteria, Prateek Stylome and Prateek Edifice. The Group also developed Prateek Grand City, an approximately 40-acre integrated township in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, while Prateek Canary in Sector 150, Noida, represents its continuing premium residential vision that strengthened trust.

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One of the clearest expressions of the Group's execution capability came during the period surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite widespread disruption across construction, supply chains and real estate operations, Prateek Group states that it delivered more than 4,500 homes during 2021 and 2022, a record that reinforces the company's long-standing positioning: "Trust. We Know What It Means." In real estate, where brand perception is closely connected with completion, possession and lived experience, this ability to deliver at scale has become a significant part of Prateek Group's credibility which is beyond conventional housing.

Prateek Group's brand story has also been shaped by innovations introduced across different stages of its development journey. The Group has highlighted the use of RO-treated water in construction, the adoption of Mivan aluminium formwork and the use of advanced planning and engineering practices intended to improve consistency, finish and construction efficiency. By introducing these practices early in its regional journey, Prateek Group positioned itself as an early mover, helping establish quality and construction benchmarks that were subsequently adopted more widely across the market. Prateek Stylome combined expansive residences, resort-inspired features and planned night facade illumination. Prateek Edifice raised the luxury benchmark through triple-height entrance lobbies, low-density planning, landscaped ground areas, large-format homes and resort-style amenities. With Prateek Canary, the Group extended this approach through wall-sized windows that frame panoramic green views and expansive private party decks designed for hosting, relaxation and outdoor living. These projects helped establish a design language centred on space, privacy, arrival experience and architectural identity making future-ready communities.

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According to the Group's published project data, several completed developments have recorded substantial appreciation from launch to current market levels, alongside healthy rental ranges in their respective micro-markets. The scale of sales and occupancy across these communities provides an important form of customer validation: in real estate, sustained buyer demand, resident confidence and secondary-market performance collectively serve as one of the strongest approval stamps a brand can earn.

The company's development approach increasingly reflects the belief that future-ready living must extend beyond the apartment. Greenery and biophilic design have become recurring signatures across Prateek Group projects, with landscaped spaces, open areas, wellness zones and nature-led planning integrated into the residential experience. Prateek Grand City demonstrates this community-led approach through a mix of residences, retail conveniences, recreation and social infrastructure within an integrated township environment. Through the dedicated Life At Prateek programme, the Group also organises cultural, wellness and community activities designed to strengthen resident engagement. This philosophy is captured in the expression "Experiential Living Ka Prateek", positioning the brand around everyday experiences as much as physical development. Beyond residential development, Prateek Foundation's Aakaar initiative extends the Group's social commitment through environment, wellness and community-focused programmes that encourage responsible, sustainable everyday practices.

The Forbes India recognition adds to earlier awards listed by the Group, including honours associated with Prateek Grand City, Prateek Edifice and the company's standing as a developer in Noida. More importantly, it brings national visibility to a brand built through sustained regional contribution. Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and the broader NCR continue to evolve, Prateek Group's legacy is closely connected with the region's changing skyline and residential aspirations. Its combination of delivered developments, future-focused planning, community creation and customer trust supports its position among the prominent real estate brands operating across Noida, NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Forbes India recognition is therefore more than a moment of visibility. It is a marker of how Prateek Group has progressed from building individual projects to building a distinct, trusted and increasingly influential real estate brand.

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