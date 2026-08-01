Forcas Studio Limited Launches FTX on Flipkart Minutes - Now Delivering Fashion in as Little as 20 Minutes

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 1: Forcas Studio Limited (NSE: FORCAS), one of the leading fashion and lifestyle companies, is pleased to announce that its flagship fashion brand FTX has been launched on Flipkart Minutes with effect from July 29, 2026, enabling customers to receive selected FTX products in as little as 20 minutes.

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Key Highlights of the Announcement:

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- FTX is now available on Flipkart Minutes from July 29, 2026

- Selected FTX products can be delivered in as little as 20 minutes

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- Strengthens the Company's omnichannel retail strategy

- Expands FTX's presence across India's rapidly growing quick commerce ecosystem

- Enhances customer convenience through faster product availability and fulfilment

Strategic Growth and Expansion:

The launch of FTX on Flipkart Minutes marks another important milestone in Forcas Studio Limited's omnichannel growth strategy, strengthening its presence across innovative digital commerce platforms to better serve evolving consumer preferences. As quick commerce emerges as a key growth channel for the fashion industry, driven by increasing demand for speed and convenience, the partnership with Flipkart Minutes expands the reach of the FTX brand while enhancing customer accessibility through faster fulfilment. The Company continues to leverage technology-enabled platforms and strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth, strengthen customer engagement, and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on the development Mr. Sailesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Forcas Studio Limited said, "The launch of FTX on Flipkart Minutes represents an important step in our omnichannel growth journey. Consumer expectations are evolving rapidly, with speed and convenience becoming key drivers of purchasing decisions. By partnering with Flipkart Minutes, we are making FTX more accessible to customers while strengthening our digital retail presence. We remain committed to leveraging technology and innovative distribution channels to enhance customer experience and drive sustainable long-term growth.

Quick commerce is reshaping the retail landscape, and we believe this initiative positions FTX to better address the evolving needs of today's consumers. As we continue to expand our presence across digital platforms, our focus remains on enhancing brand visibility, improving customer accessibility, and delivering a seamless shopping experience. We will continue to evaluate strategic partnerships and innovative retail channels that support scalable growth while creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

About Forcas Studio Limited

Forcas Studio Limited (FORCAS) is a fashion and apparel company focused on affordable fast fashion through its flagship FTX brand and premium TRIBE brand. The company follows an asset-light, technology-driven business model, specializing in product design, sourcing, branding, quality control, and omni-channel distribution while outsourcing manufacturing. Its portfolio comprises 14+ menswear categories and over 2,000 SKUs, catering primarily to value-conscious consumers across India.

With a strong Pan-India distribution network comprising 700+ distributors, 18,000+ retailers, 500+ large-format stores, 15+ online marketplaces, and an expanding quick-commerce presence, the company has established a nationwide footprint covering 21,000+ pin codes. Supported by a 60,000 sq. ft. centralized warehouse in Kolkata, Forcas Studio combines technology, efficient supply chain management, and an asset-light operating model to deliver affordable and fashionable apparel at scale.

For FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹1,980 Mn, EBITDA of ₹210.2 Mn, and Net Profit of ₹136.4 Mn.

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