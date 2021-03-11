Ford shelves plans for EV exports from India

New Delhi, May 12
Ford Motors said on Thursday it had dropped plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) in India for exports, while it explores options for its two factories in the country that stopped production last year.
“After careful review, we have decided to no longer pursue EV manufacturing for exports from any of the Indian plants,” a spokesperson for Ford India said.
The US carmaker had announced in February that it would manufacture EVs in the country. It also got approval for the Union government’s $3.5-billion production-linked incentive scheme for making clean-fuel vehicles. Ford had said it was considering producing EVs in India for export, and possibly for sale in the domestic market.
The company claimed its previously announced business restructuring was continuing as planned, including exploring alternatives for its manufacturing units in India. — Reuters
Takes U-turn
The company claimed its previously announced business restructuring was continuing as planned, including exploring alternatives for its manufacturing units in India.
