Foreign diplomats connect with the soul of North Kolkata at Chaltabagan Durga Puja

PNN

Advertisement

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29: On the World Tourism Day, in a heartfelt celebration of heritage and community, the timeless lanes of North Kolkata witnessed a unique confluence of cultures today. The Chaltabagan Durga Puja pandal became a bridge between worlds as Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Consular corps from across the globe immersed themselves in the profound spirit of the festival, experiencing the fading, poetic charm of a bygone Kolkata.

The delegation, representing a tapestry of nations including the United Kingdom, Estonia, France, Guatemala, Germany, Italy, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine, was welcomed by Mr Sundeep Bhutoria, Chairman of the Chaltabagan Durga Puja Committee. They were invited not merely as dignitaries, but as guests of honour to witness an intangible cultural heritage that Bengal has cherished for centuries.

Advertisement

"The rhythm is engaging....it is a wonderful experience because it is inclusive. This is my first visit of Durga Puja but certainly not my last," said Mr Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy in India.

"This is such a great, beautiful and amazing experience that has exceeded all my expectations. I feel privileged to be here. The display in every pandal demonstrates dedication, love and pride of the people of Kolkata. I will cherish this unique experience all my life," said Mr Omar Castaneda Solares, Ambassador of Guatemala in India.

Advertisement

This year's pandal, a work of art built around the dual themes of the "Evolution of Bengali Language" and 'Mool' (Roots), served as a poignant backdrop. It meticulously recreated the architectural soul of old North Kolkata--its heritage buildings, grand havelis, and intimate streetscapes--a sight that moved many diplomats to capture the moment with photographs and selfies. This year Chaltabagan Durga Puja won the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2025 Award in the Sera Bhabna category.

United Nations Information Centre, Director, Darrin Farrant, said, "This is once-in-a-lifetime experience. It's so thrilling to be there in Kolkata."

"To walk from Shyambazar to Shobhabazar through these narrow, winding lanes is to traverse more than mere geography; it is a journey through the city's soul," reflected Mr Bhutoria. He spoke with a note of tender urgency about the neighbourhood's changing identity. "The balconies and verandahs were not just architecture; they were the heart of the 'rowak adda' culture--the vibrant, informal conversations that forged our community bonds. As gentrification alters these streetscapes, we risk losing the very spaces that once defined our spirit."

"The initiative to invite the diplomatic corps was born from a desire to share this living archive with the world. "Chaltabagan Puja has always drawn foreign guests," said Mr. Bhutoria. "This time, we thought, why not formally invite them to experience the heritage that UNESCO has recognised, and that we hold so dear in our hearts."

Founded in 1943 in the area historically known as 'Lohapatty' (the iron scrap neighbourhood), the Chaltabagan Durga Puja continues to be a guardian of tradition. For an evening, it successfully tugs at the heartstrings, reminding all who visit that while cities evolve, the roots of culture and community run deep, waiting to be discovered and embraced.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)