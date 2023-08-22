Foreign trade crosses $800-billion mark in H1

New Delhi, August 21

A healthy growth in India’s services segments has helped the country’s total exports and imports of goods and services to cross the $800-billion mark during the first half (H1) of 2023, despite a slowdown in global demand, think tank GTRI said in a report on Monday.

According to the analysis of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), exports of goods and services rose by 1.5% to $385.4 billion during January-June this year, as against $379.5 billion in January-June 2022.

Imports, however, dipped by 5.9% to $415.5 billion during the six months of this year, as against $441.7 billion in January-June 2022.

“India’s foreign trade (exports and imports of merchandise and services) reached $800.9 billion during January-June 2023, exhibiting a decline of 2.5% over the same period last year (January-June 2022),” the report said. Standalone, goods exports dipped by 8.1% to $218.7 billion, while imports contracted by 8.3% to $325.7 billion.

On the other hand, services exports during the six months period grew by 17.7% to $166.7 billion, while imports rose by 3.7% to $89.8 billion. — PTI

Global Trade Research Initiative report