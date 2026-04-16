Forever Living India Promotes Menstrual Hygiene in Delhi Schools through “Sakhi Suraksha” CSR Initiative by Krushi Prasar Foundation

New Delhi, India — Reinforcing its commitment to women’s health and community development, Forever Living India has supported the successful implementation of the “Sakhi Suraksha – Menstrual Hygiene Management Program,” a CSR initiative executed by Krushi Prasar Foundation across schools in Delhi.

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The project has been implemented in multiple schools with the objective of improving menstrual hygiene infrastructure and accessibility for adolescent girls. As part of the initiative, sanitary pad vending machines and eco-friendly disposal units have been installed in school premises. Additionally, a one-year supply of sanitary pads has been provided to ensure uninterrupted access to safe menstrual hygiene products.

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The initiative addresses a critical need by enabling young girls to manage menstruation with dignity, comfort, and confidence. By combining infrastructure support with accessibility, the program aims to reduce absenteeism in schools and promote better health and hygiene practices among students.

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Alongside the installations, awareness sessions and educational workshops were conducted to educate students on menstrual health, hygiene management, and to break social taboos associated with menstruation. The program has received a positive response from students, teachers, and school authorities, marking a meaningful step towards building a healthier and more informed generation.

A spokesperson Harish Singla, CSM from Forever Living India stated:

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“We are proud to support ‘Sakhi Suraksha,’ a transformative initiative by Krushi Prasar Foundation. Providing both infrastructure and a sustained supply of sanitary pads ensures long-term impact. This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering young girls and promoting health and dignity at the grassroots level.”

Forever Living India continues to support impactful CSR initiatives that create sustainable change in the areas of health, education, and community welfare.

About Forever Living India

Forever Living India is a leading wellness company offering high-quality aloe vera-based health and personal care products, while actively contributing to social development through meaningful CSR initiatives. https://foreverliving.com/ind/en-us/home

About Krushi Prasar Foundation

Krushi Prasar Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to rural development, women’s empowerment, education, and sustainable community initiatives, driving long-term social impact. https://krushiprasar.org/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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