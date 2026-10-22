Dubai-born makeup brand launches India-wide talent search for education, skill development, and global opportunities for aspiring makeup artists.

New Delhi [India], October 21: Forever52, the Dubai-born international professional makeup brand with a legacy of over 17 years and a presence in more than 40 countries, has announced the launch of the Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour, in collaboration with renowned Indian makeup educator Bhumika Bahl.

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The nationwide initiative aims to discover, recognise and support emerging makeup talent across India by combining professional makeup education, creativity, mentorship and international exposure.

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The contest officially opens on 11 October 2026, inviting aspiring and professional makeup artists across India to showcase their skills for an opportunity to travel to Dubai, learn from international makeup professionals and experience the world of Forever52 alongside Bhumika Bahl.

Taking Makeup Beyond Products and Into Education

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Over the past decade, India’s professional makeup industry has witnessed a significant transformation. Makeup artistry has evolved from a traditional beauty service into a recognised career path, creating opportunities for independent professionals, entrepreneurs and aspiring artists.

Recognising the growing importance of professional education, Forever52 introduced Academic by Forever52, a professional makeup series developed with the practical needs of aspiring and working makeup artists in mind.

The vision behind Academic by Forever52 is to bridge the gap between professional makeup products and professional makeup knowledge. The brand believes that access to quality products, combined with the right techniques, education and mentorship, can empower artists to strengthen their skills, build confidence and establish sustainable careers.

The launch of the Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour represents an extension of this vision, bringing together product innovation, professional education and opportunities for aspiring makeup artists.

Speaking about the initiative, Rajat Aggarwal, CEO, Future Makeup (India) Pvt. Ltd., said: “For over 17 years, Forever52 has been part of the professional makeup industry, and India has been an important part of our journey. Over the years, we have seen makeup artistry grow from a passion into a serious profession, creating opportunities for thousands of talented individuals, especially women who want to build their own careers and become financially independent.

With Academic by Forever52, our vision is to go beyond offering professional makeup products. We want to encourage education, develop skills and create opportunities for the next generation of makeup artists.

Our collaboration with Bhumika Bahl and the Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour is a step towards that vision. We want to give talented artists across India a platform to be recognised, learn from experienced professionals and gain international exposure.

For us, success is not just about how many products we sell, but how many artists we help grow.”

Bhumika Bahl Joins Forever52 to Champion Makeup Education

At the heart of the initiative is Forever52’s collaboration with Bhumika Bahl, a recognised Indian makeup educator known for her contribution to professional makeup training and her work with aspiring artists.

As the face and education partner of the Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour, Bhumika will play an important role in inspiring participation, encouraging professional skill development and connecting with emerging makeup artists throughout the campaign.

The collaboration brings together Forever52’s international experience in professional makeup products and Bhumika Bahl’s expertise in education and mentorship.

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Bhumika Bahl said: “As a makeup educator, I have always believed that talent is everywhere, but opportunities are not. Across India, there are so many passionate makeup artists who have the creativity and determination to succeed. Sometimes, all they need is the right guidance, confidence and a platform to showcase their skills.

That is what makes my association with Academic by Forever52 so special. Forever52 understands the professional makeup industry and shares my belief that education is just as important as the products we use.

Through the Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour, we want to discover talented artists, encourage them to share their knowledge and give them an opportunity to experience professional makeup education beyond their everyday environment.

I am especially excited to welcome the winner to Dubai and share this journey with them.

I want every aspiring makeup artist to believe that where they come from does not decide how far they can go. Their talent, dedication and willingness to learn do.”

Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour: How the Contest Works

The Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour is open to eligible Indian nationals aged 18 years and above participating from India.

Participants can register through the official Forever52 website and submit their entries by following a simple creative process:

1. Register on the official Forever52 website and receive a unique registration number.

2. Create an original makeup look using Forever52 products, including at least one product from the Academic by Forever52 series.

3. Share one valuable professional makeup tip demonstrating their knowledge and technique.

4. Post the makeup look on a public Instagram account, mention the registration number and send a collaboration invitation to @academicbyforever52. The collaboration must be accepted and the entry visible on the Academic by Forever52 page.

The contest is designed to celebrate not only creativity and makeup application but also the professional knowledge and technical understanding behind each look.

Registrations and submissions will remain open until 25 December 2026 at 12 PM IST.

Four semi-finalists will be announced on 26 December 2026, followed by a 24-hour public Instagram voting round from 2 January to 3 January 2027. The grand winner will be announced on 3 January 2027 at 6 PM IST.

A Three-Day Dubai Experience with Bhumika Bahl

The grand winner will receive an exclusive three-day Dubai experience with Bhumika Bahl, designed to offer international exposure, professional learning and opportunities to connect with the Forever52 team.

The grand prize includes:

• Business Class travel to Dubai and five-star hotel accommodation.

• A premium three-day Dubai experience with Bhumika Bahl.

• Professional makeup skill development with an international makeup artist.

• Makeup certification from Forever52 following the training experience.

• An exclusive Dubai tour and makeup shopping experience with Team Forever52 at its flagship stores.

• Social media exposure across Forever52 and Bhumika Bahl’s platforms.

• Entry into the Forever52 Makeup Artist Community, with potential future opportunities involving campaign briefs, PR initiatives, product launches, product testing and industry events.

The three semi-finalists will also receive an Academic by Forever52 Series Vanity, a two-day trip to Delhi with five-star hotel accommodation, and a special opportunity to spend a day learning with Bhumika Bahl at the Bhumika Bahl Academy.

Creating Opportunities Beyond the Contest

The Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour is part of Forever52’s wider commitment to the professional makeup artist community in India.

As more young individuals pursue careers in bridal makeup, beauty education, content creation and independent artistry, the need for access to professional knowledge, mentorship and industry exposure continues to grow.

Through Academic by Forever52, the brand aims to support this evolution by encouraging skill development and providing platforms where emerging artists can gain recognition and confidence.

For Forever52, the initiative reflects a belief that the future of the beauty industry lies not only in product innovation, but also in investing in the people behind the artistry.

The Academic by Forever52 Dubai Tour is built around one central vision: empowering makeup artists to turn their passion into professional opportunities.

About Forever52

Forever52 is a Dubai-born international professional makeup brand with a legacy of over 17 years and a presence in more than 40 countries. The brand offers a wide portfolio of professional makeup products for makeup artists, beauty professionals and makeup enthusiasts.

With a focus on product innovation, quality and professional artistry, Forever52 continues to expand its presence across international markets while supporting the growing professional makeup community.

Academic by Forever52 is the brand’s professional makeup series, developed with an emphasis on the practical needs and creative development of aspiring and working makeup artists.

About Bhumika Bahl

Bhumika Bahl is a renowned Indian makeup educator and beauty industry professional known for her work in makeup training and artist development.

Through the Bhumika Bahl Academy, she has worked with aspiring makeup artists, helping them develop technical knowledge, practical skills and the confidence to pursue professional careers in the beauty industry.

Contest Dates and Registration

Contest Opens: 11 October 2026, 12 PM IST

Registration and Submission Deadline: 25 December 2026, 12 PM IST

Four Semi-Finalists Announced: 26 December 2026, 12 PM IST

Public Instagram Voting: 2 January 2027, 12 PM IST to 3 January 2027, 12 PM IST

Grand Winner Announcement: 3 January 2027, 6 PM IST

Registration: Official Forever52 India website

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