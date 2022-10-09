Forex reserves dip by $4.95 bn, hit 2-yr low

New Delhi, October 8
With a depletion of $4.85 billion in the week ending September 30, India’s foreign exchange reserves are now at a two-year low.
India’s forex reserves have touched $532.66 billion due to declines for nine consecutive weeks. Forex reserves were down by $2.2 billion to $550.8 billion for the week ending September 9. This is the lowest level of India's forex reserves since July 24, 2020. Most of the decline is in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) though gold reserves too have fallen but not as sharply. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said the decline in reserves is also due to valuation changes arising from the rise of the dollar and higher US bond yields.
Forex reserves have been sliding steadily since April when the after-effects of the war in Ukraine began hitting the Indian economy.
