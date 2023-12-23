Forex reserves jump $9 bn to $616 bn

Mumbai, December 22
India’s forex reserves jumped $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion in the week ended December 15 and the quantum of increase is one of the highest for a week, according to RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen $2.816 billion to $606.859 billion. In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion.
