Forex reserves jump $9 bn to $616 bn

PTI

Mumbai, December 22

India’s forex reserves jumped $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion in the week ended December 15 and the quantum of increase is one of the highest for a week, according to RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had risen $2.816 billion to $606.859 billion. In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI