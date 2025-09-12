Forex reserves jump USD 4 billion to USD 698 billion         

India's forex reserves jumped USD 4.038 billion to USD 698.268 billion during the week ended September 5 on the back of a sizeable increase in value of gold reserves, the RBI data said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by USD 3.51 billion to USD 694.23 billion.

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 540 million to USD 584.477 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by USD 3.53 billion to USD 90.299 billion during the week, the data said.

The Special Drawing Rights were down by USD 34 million to USD 18.742 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 2 million at USD 4.751 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank data showed.