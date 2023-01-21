Forex reserves zoom to $572 bn

New Delhi, January 20
India’s forex reserves zoomed by $10.417 billion to $572 billion as on January 13, making it one of the biggest weekly jumps in the kitty in recent times.
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by $1.268 billion to $561.583 billion.
In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments. In October 2022, the reserves had swelled by $14.721 billion during a week.
For the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $9.078 billion to $505.519 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...