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Home / Business / Former Entertainment Journalist Neeru Sharma's Debut Film 'Bandra Boy' Heads to Film Festivals

Former Entertainment Journalist Neeru Sharma's Debut Film 'Bandra Boy' Heads to Film Festivals

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], June 26: Entertainment journalist-turned-filmmaker Neeru Sharma has stepped into filmmaking with her debut film Bandra Boy, which has been submitted to several national and international film festivals in the competition category.

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After spending more than two decades in journalism and closely covering the Indian film and television industry, Sharma has now shifted her focus to screenwriting and direction. She completed the Direction Program at Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods International and is also an alumna of the institute.

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Apart from direction, Sharma has been associated with screenwriting since 2015. A diploma holder in Screenwriting, she trained under veteran actor Boman Irani and acclaimed screenwriters Anjum Rajabali and Mayur Puri. The training helped her develop a deeper understanding of screenplay structure, character development and cinematic storytelling.

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Her debut directorial venture, *Bandra Boy*, is a thriller that explores the impact of media narratives, public perception and social prejudices. The story examines how public opinion is often formed before facts are fully known--a theme that has gained relevance in the age of social media and instant judgments.

The film stars Ahvaan Kumar in the lead role, while noted Gujarati and Marathi actor Dharmendra Gohil plays a pivotal character. The cast also includes Whistling Woods alumnus Lochan Barsagde, theatre actor Yash Pednekar, and television actors Pawan Tiwari and Sham Thomre.

Industry observers note that transitions from journalism to filmmaking remain relatively rare. Having spent years reporting on films, celebrities and the entertainment business, Sharma now finds herself on the other side of the camera, developing stories of her own.

According to people associated with the project, Bandra Boy has already begun its festival journey and is expected to be screened before international audiences in the coming months. The film's subject, centred on perception versus reality, reflects issues that continue to spark debate in contemporary society.

With Bandra Boy, Sharma joins a growing list of media professionals who have moved from reporting stories to creating them, bringing with them years of observation and industry insight.

#neerusharma

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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