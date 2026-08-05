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Home / Business / Former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam named Air India CEO, succeeds Campbell Wilson

Former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam named Air India CEO, succeeds Campbell Wilson

The appointment is approved by the airline's Board of Directors after what it describes as a comprehensive global search involving both internal and external candidates

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:42 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Air India on Wednesday appointed former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, replacing Campbell Wilson as the Tata Group-owned carrier enters the next phase of its transformation and expansion.

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The appointment was approved by the airline's Board of Directors after what it described as a comprehensive global search involving both internal and external candidates.

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Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the airline had completed the initial phase of stabilisation, integration and fleet commitments under Wilson's leadership and was now entering an execution- and growth-focused phase.

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He said Gebremariam's experience in building Ethiopian Airlines into one of the world's most efficient and profitable airline groups, coupled with his operational expertise, focus on safety and hub development, made him the right choice to lead Air India.

Gebremariam led Ethiopian Airlines Group for more than a decade, during which the airline expanded into Africa's largest carrier, with revenue growing more than fourfold and its fleet nearly tripling. He is credited with strengthening the airline's long-haul network, expanding maintenance and training infrastructure, and driving sustained profitability.

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Accepting the appointment, Gebremariam said it was an honour to lead Air India at a defining moment in its history.

He said the airline carried a rich legacy and offered a unique opportunity to build a world-class global carrier that reflects India's growing economic strength. He added that his priority would be to deliver operational reliability, strengthen service standards and support the airline's long-term growth.

The airline said the leadership change marks a new phase in its transformation strategy, with renewed focus on operational excellence, international expansion, safety, customer service and profitability.

Air India also thanked outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson for steering the airline through its initial turnaround after the Tata Group acquired the carrier. It said Wilson had overseen the merger and integration of airlines, launched fleet modernisation programmes and laid the foundation for the airline's long-term growth.

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