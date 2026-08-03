Former IATA Chief Willie Walsh takes charge as IndiGo CEO

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Former International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief Willie Walsh has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IndiGo, as per a statement by the airline on Monday.

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Walsh, who has over four decades of global aviation leadership experience, will work closely with IndiGo's Board and management team, the release added.

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"IndiGo had announced his appointment as its new CEO in March 2026," the release said.

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As per the release, Walsh will oversee IndiGo's overall management and strategic direction, focusing on accelerating its global growth, enhancing operational excellence, strengthening its network and commercial strategy, and further improving customer experience.

The release added that Walsh, who is widely regarded as one of the aviation industry's most accomplished, respected and influential leaders, started his career as a pilot with Aer Lingus, where he rose through the ranks to become CEO in 2001.

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He subsequently held senior leadership roles at several prominent aviation organisations, including CEO of British Airways from 2005 to 2011, CEO of International Airlines Group from 2011 to 2020, and, most recently, Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, "IndiGo has built a remarkable legacy over the last two decades, establishing itself amongst the largest airlines in the world in a short span of time. With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now. I look forward to working with the entire IndiGo team to build on the airline's success and take it to greater heights globally."

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, IndiGo, said, "As IndiGo enters its third decade and stands poised for the next phase of its growth, I am delighted to officially welcome Willie as the airline's Chief Executive Officer. His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy. I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to the continued development of the Indian aviation sector." (ANI)

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