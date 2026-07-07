Former Indian Revenue Service Commissioner Avinash Pushkarna Launches Third Novel, Annihilation of Vortex, A Gripping Geopolitical Thriller

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New Delhi [India], July 7: Acclaimed author and former Indian Revenue Service Commissioner Avinash Pushkarna has released his third novel, Annihilation of Vortex: A Geopolitical Thriller of Power, Memory, and Obedience. The compelling thriller delves into the hidden world of intelligence operations, behavioural manipulation, and the enduring power of human memory.

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A distinguished civil servant, Avinash Pushkarna retired as Commissioner of Customs, Central Excise & CGST in 2020 after an illustrious career in public service. Earlier, he had served as a Probationary Officer with the State Bank of India. A graduate in Zoology (Hons.) and Law from the University of Delhi, he has received several prestigious honours, including the World Customs Organisation's Certificate of Merit (2014) and the President's Award for Distinguished Service (2018).

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With two previously published novels--My Red Butterfly (2016) and Celestial Bonds (2022)--the release of Annihilation of Vortex marks another significant milestone in his literary journey.

Reflecting on his latest achievement, Pushkarna said:

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"Publishing my third book is a deeply satisfying milestone. Every book represents years of learning, research, and perseverance. I look forward to continuing this journey with my upcoming fourth novel."

Although he recognised his desire to become a writer around the age of 40, it was in 2008 that he began writing seriously. His passion for reading, coupled with years of careful preparation, eventually led to the publication of his debut novel in 2016.

The inspiration behind Annihilation of Vortex originated from extensive research into the global drug menace and historical behavioural control programmes such as Project MKUltra and similar Cold War-era experiments. These discoveries inspired him to imagine a thought-provoking geopolitical thriller exploring the intersection of power, obedience, and memory.

The novel revolves around the discovery of a covert behavioural conditioning programme designed to manipulate obedience on a massive scale. As intelligence agencies and investigative journalists race against time, the story explores the conflict between authoritarian control and the resilience of individual and collective memory.

More than just an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the book offers readers valuable insights into the functioning of intelligence networks while delivering an engaging and intellectually stimulating narrative.

Beyond writing, Pushkarna works as a freelance consultant in Customs, Central Excise, and CGST matters. A passionate reader, he believes that reading remains the foundation of meaningful writing. He also enjoys singing and regularly records songs on the StarMaker app while maintaining an active lifestyle.

Looking ahead, the author has already completed much of his fourth thriller and plans to continue writing historical fiction and geopolitical thrillers with romantic subplots.

Sharing his advice for aspiring writers, he said:

"Cultivate a passion for reading. Read widely, think deeply, and persevere through the challenges of writing. Quality literature is born from knowledge, patience, and dedication."

He also encourages readers to seek knowledge from credible sources rather than relying on misinformation circulating on social media.

"Knowledge is power. Read books, research widely, and understand issues before forming opinions. Responsible reading creates responsible citizens."

With Annihilation of Vortex, Avinash Pushkarna combines meticulous research, geopolitical intrigue, and compelling storytelling to offer readers a suspenseful novel that entertains while encouraging critical thinking.

Book Details

Title: Annihilation of Vortex: A Geopolitical Thriller of Power, Memory, and Obedience

Author: Avinash Pushkarna

Genre: Geopolitical Thriller / Spy Fiction / Suspense

Formats: Paperback and Kindle Edition

Available on: Amazon

About the Author

Avinash Pushkarna is a former Commissioner of Customs, Central Excise & CGST, author, and freelance consultant based in Delhi. A recipient of the President's Award for Distinguished Service, he combines decades of administrative experience with a lifelong passion for literature. His novels are known for blending suspense, research, and contemporary themes to create engaging and thought-provoking fiction.

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