Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan advises India against using reserves to support rupee

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday said India must not 'obsess over a figure' for its currency value or deplete foreign exchange reserves to support the rupee.

The rupee has decreased by approximately 6 per cent of its value in 2026, ranking it as the second weakest currency in Asia, and reached an all-time low of 96.96 in May.

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"I believe the initial reaction should be to remain calm," Rajan informed, cautioning that there was potential for the current account deficit to increase further if oil prices remained high.

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Elevated oil prices, rising US Treasury yields, and ongoing foreign equity withdrawals have forced the central bank to enhance its interventions to mitigate escalating threats to inflation and overall financial stability.

Earlier this month, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra did not dismiss the possibility of employing monetary policy tools to stabilise the currency.

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"I would adopt a rational perspective and consider the long-term implications, assessing whether this (situation) is an anomaly compared to previous happenings," said Rajan, currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service professor of finance at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“Moderate currency devaluation isn't inherently negative in this type of setting. It enables you to stabilise your exports and enhances the competitiveness of your goods,” he said.

He added that India has utilised around half of the more than USD 140 billion obtained through special initiatives earlier this year to bolster its currency and manage excess liquidity in the banking system.

“We invested a great deal of money attempting to bring in the FCNR (B) funds. It would be unfortunate if that was rapidly used to defend a level, which historically we haven't achieved,” he further added.

Should the Middle East conflict flare up again and Gulf energy facilities are targeted, emerging markets reliant on oil would face difficulties, he highlighted.

"As the saying goes, 'you haven't witnessed anything yet,' if this truly becomes that severe."

Rajan assumed leadership as the RBI governor in 2013 during a crisis when India was considered one of the ‘fragile five’ economies.