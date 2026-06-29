Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Rajesh Bindal Joins Galgotias University as Honorary Distinguished Jurist

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Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29: One of India's most distinguished jurists, Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, has accepted the role of Honorary Distinguished Jurist at the School of Law, Galgotias University.

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The association marks a significant milestone in the University's pursuit of excellence in legal education, bringing one of the country's foremost judicial minds into its academic ecosystem. Justice Bindal's guidance will provide students and faculty with opportunities to engage directly with decades of judicial experience, constitutional thought, and legal scholarship through mentoring, distinguished lectures, masterclasses, moot court initiatives, research collaboration, and curriculum enrichment.

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The association was formally announced in the presence of Shri Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor of Galgotias University, and Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal. It highlights the University's vision of creating deep engagement between legal academia and the higher judiciary while preparing graduates who combine legal excellence with ethical leadership and a strong commitment to public service.

Justice Bindal has had a distinguished judicial career spanning constitutional law, commercial disputes, taxation, arbitration, public law, and civil jurisprudence. Before serving as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, he served as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and held judicial office across several constitutional courts. Throughout his career, he has earned widespread respect for his scholarship, integrity, and contribution to the administration of justice.

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As Honorary Distinguished Jurist, Justice Bindal will play an active role in enriching the academic and intellectual environment of the School of Law. His engagement will include mentoring students, delivering distinguished lectures and masterclasses, interacting with faculty, strengthening moot court programmes, supporting curriculum development, advancing legal research, and fostering greater collaboration between the judiciary and academia.

The association builds upon Justice Bindal's longstanding engagement with Galgotias University. He participated in the International Conference on Comparative Law in both 2025 and 2026 and delivered the keynote address at the concluding ceremony of the University's Constitution Day Celebrations and Human Rights Week 2025. His continued engagement has already inspired students and faculty, and this formal role establishes a long-term platform for academic collaboration and judicial engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor of Galgotias University, said, "The finest legal education is shaped by those who have interpreted and upheld the Constitution at the highest level. We are honoured to welcome Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal as Honorary Distinguished Jurist. His remarkable judicial experience and constitutional insight will provide our students and faculty with invaluable opportunities to learn from one of the country's most respected jurists while reinforcing our commitment to excellence in legal education."

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "Justice Bindal's association with the University marks an important milestone in our vision of building one of India's leading schools of law. We are creating an ecosystem where students learn through regular engagement with judges, senior advocates, policymakers, and legal scholars who shape our justice system. His guidance will help nurture legal professionals who combine intellectual rigour with integrity, constitutional values, and a deep sense of public responsibility."

The School of Law at Galgotias University continues to strengthen its academic ecosystem through sustained engagement with eminent judges, senior advocates, policymakers, and legal experts. These interactions ensure that students remain closely connected with contemporary legal developments while building strong foundations in constitutional values, legal ethics, research, advocacy, and the administration of justice.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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