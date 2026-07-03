Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal Joins Dr Vivek Bindra at Bada Business LFP, Shares Leadership & Governance Insights

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New Delhi [India], July 3: At the Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP), Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal engaged in an exclusive fireside conversation with Dr Vivek Bindra, delivered a keynote on governance, compliance and ethical entrepreneurship, and interacted with MSME founders and business leaders on leadership, values and nation building.

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New Delhi: Reinforcing its commitment to developing value-driven entrepreneurs, Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP) hosted Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal for an exclusive leadership session with renowned entrepreneur, business mentor and Founder & CEO of Bada Business, Dr Vivek Bindra. The programme brought together hundreds of entrepreneurs, MSME founders and business leaders from across the country for a unique exchange of ideas on leadership, governance, ethical entrepreneurship and institution building.

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Widely respected for his distinguished judicial career, significant judicial decisions, judicial reforms and his efforts towards promoting technology-enabled justice delivery, Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal shared insights drawn from decades of public service and constitutional responsibility. His participation reflected the vision of the Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP) to expose entrepreneurs to leadership lessons from accomplished personalities beyond the corporate world.

The event commenced with an exclusive fireside conversation between Dr Vivek Bindra and Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal, where the discussion explored Justice Bindal's remarkable journey from the Bar to the Bench, the principles that shaped his judicial career, notable judgments, judicial reforms, leadership philosophy and the responsibility of making decisions that impact institutions and society.

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Reflecting on his experience in the judiciary, Justice Bindal spoke about the importance of impartiality, discipline, constitutional values and the courage required to make difficult decisions without being influenced by public opinion or external pressures. He emphasised that lasting institutions are built on fairness, consistency and accountability, principles that are equally relevant in business leadership.

Drawing parallels between the judiciary and entrepreneurship, Dr Vivek Bindra observed that entrepreneurs frequently encounter situations where they must choose between short-term gains and long-term credibility. He emphasised that while innovation and business strategy drive growth, integrity, ethical leadership and transparent governance ultimately determine whether an organisation earns lasting trust.

Addressing the audience during his keynote session, Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal encouraged entrepreneurs to view governance and compliance not as regulatory obligations but as strategic drivers of sustainable business growth. Speaking directly to MSME founders and business owners, he highlighted that transparent systems, institutional discipline and ethical decision-making strengthen stakeholder confidence, reduce organisational risk and create businesses capable of enduring across generations.

Justice Bindal further emphasised that governance is not the exclusive responsibility of large corporations. Every enterprise, irrespective of its size, benefits when accountability, transparency and responsible leadership become integral to everyday decision-making. He encouraged entrepreneurs to build organisations where values guide actions, systems outlast individuals and trust becomes the strongest competitive advantage.

Building on these insights, Dr Vivek Bindra highlighted that India's entrepreneurial ecosystem is entering a phase where institution building is becoming as important as business growth. He noted that businesses aspiring to create long-term impact must invest not only in innovation and expansion but also in governance, ethical leadership and organisational culture.

A key highlight of the programme was the interaction between Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal and entrepreneurs during an engaging question-and-answer session, where discussions focused on leadership, ethical decision-making, governance, institution building and the importance of remaining committed to principles even during challenging circumstances. Participants gained valuable perspectives on how the qualities that define an independent judiciary--fairness, objectivity, accountability and discipline--can strengthen modern business organisations.

The learning continued beyond the formal sessions as Dr Vivek Bindra hosted an exclusive Leadership Lunch with Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal and a select group of entrepreneurs. The intimate interaction enabled participants to engage in deeper conversations on leadership, governance, humility, resilience, institution building and the personal values required to create organisations that earn enduring respect. Justice Bindal shared his experiences on balancing responsibility with integrity and explained how consistent, value-based decisions ultimately shape both great leaders and great institutions.

The programme also reflected the larger vision of the Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP), which regularly brings together distinguished leaders from diverse domains--including business, governance, public policy, sports, defence and the judiciary--to provide entrepreneurs with perspectives that extend beyond conventional business education. By facilitating such cross-disciplinary interactions, the platform aims to nurture business leaders capable of building resilient, ethical and globally competitive enterprises.

Concluding the programme, Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal encouraged entrepreneurs to view themselves not merely as business owners but as institution builders whose decisions influence employees, customers, communities and the nation's economic future. He emphasised that businesses built on integrity, transparency and responsible leadership are best positioned to create lasting value and public trust.

By bringing together the perspectives of the judiciary and entrepreneurship, Dr Vivek Bindra and Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP) once again reinforced their commitment to empowering India's entrepreneurs with leadership insights that go beyond conventional management practices. The interaction served as a powerful reminder that while businesses may be built through innovation and ambition, enduring institutions are built through integrity, governance, accountability and unwavering commitment to values.

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