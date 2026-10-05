ForthFocus Joins the OpenAI Partner Network as an OpenAI Select Partner

VMPL

Kundapura (Karnataka) [India], October 5: ForthFocus, a technology and digital solutions company serving businesses in India and international markets, has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

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The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities and customer relationships, while providing resources, enablement and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable business impact.

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As an OpenAI Select Partner, ForthFocus will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations put GPT-6 Astra to work across more of their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete complex workflows and deliver finished work.

ForthFocus plans to bring OpenAI technologies together with its capabilities across custom web applications, API integrations, workflow automation, eCommerce, WordPress, WooCommerce, hospitality technology and business communications, helping organizations move from AI experimentation toward practical implementation.

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“Being named an OpenAI Select Partner is an important milestone for ForthFocus, but what matters most is what we can help businesses build from here. Our work has always focused on solving real technology problems. With OpenAI, we can extend that approach by connecting intelligence with the applications, workflows and systems businesses already use, and help turn AI experimentation into practical business outcomes.”

— V Gautham Navada, Founder & Director, ForthFocus

Based in Kundapura, ForthFocus serves more than 350 clients across eight countries. Its work spans WordPress and WooCommerce development, eCommerce, custom web applications, API integrations, automation, hospitality technology, business communications, UI/UX and digital growth solutions.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in websites, applications, business processes and internal systems, ForthFocus sees AI implementation as a natural extension of its engineering and automation capabilities.

Areas of OpenAI-related work

- OpenAI API integrations

- AI-powered business applications and knowledge systems

- AI-assisted internal tools

- Intelligent workflow automation

- AI features for websites and web applications

- Customer support and communication workflows

- Custom AI prototypes and proof of concepts

ForthFocus says its AI approach is centered on practical business value, with technology introduced where it can solve meaningful problems rather than simply for the sake of adoption.

The company plans to keep investing in AI engineering, OpenAI integrations, automation, team enablement and practical AI-enabled solutions for organizations in India and international markets.

“Technology will continue to change quickly, but our approach remains the same. Understand the problem, design the right solution and build something that creates measurable value,” Navada added.

The OpenAI Select Partner designation represents another stage in ForthFocus’s evolution from web and digital development into broader software engineering, automation and AI-enabled business solutions.

More about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

More about ForthFocus: https://forthfocus.com/

About ForthFocus

ForthFocus is a technology and digital solutions company based in Kundapura, Karnataka, India. The company has served more than 350 clients across eight countries and focuses on solving practical business problems through software, digital platforms and automation.

ForthFocus is an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

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