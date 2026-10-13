Fortis Gurugram’s HemeNext 2.0 unites global experts to advance Blood Cancer care in India

Gurugram (Haryana), October 13 (ANI): Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram recently held the HemeNext 2.0, a two-day international scientific conclave bringing together Indian and global experts to translate advances in blood science into more precise, accessible, and affordable care.

India’s cancer burden was estimated at 14.6 lakh new cases in 2022 by the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR–NCRP). Lymphoid leukaemia was the leading childhood cancer, accounting for approximately 29% of cancers among boys and 24% among girls aged 0–14 years, underscoring the need for timely diagnosis and sustained access to specialised treatment.

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Held on October 10, 11 at The Westin, Sector 29, Gurugram, and led by the Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders, the conclave featured three parallel scientific programmes spanning adult and paediatric haematology, genomics, cellular therapies, transplantation, AI and infectious diseases. The scientific sessions brought together over 200 faculty members and 400 participants from the United Kingdom, United States, and Singapore, along with Indian specialists, to share research and clinical experience through case discussions, debates, and scientific presentations.

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Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director & Chief – Haematology, Haemato-Oncology & BMT, Fortis Hospital Gurugram, and Chairperson, HemeNext 2.0, said, “India’s priority is to ensure that scientific progress reaches patients in time and at a cost they can afford. HemeNext 2.0 connects global research with Indian clinical experience to examine which advances can improve care and what is needed to deliver them safely. The focus is on informed treatment decisions, stronger clinical collaboration, and wider access.”

Sessions examined next-generation sequencing, rapid genomic testing, multi-omics and measurable residual disease—the small amounts of cancer that may remain during or after treatment. Discussions focused on how these tools can refine diagnosis, assess risk and guide treatment, while addressing turnaround times, interpretation, and affordability.

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Dr. Shrinidhi Nathany, Consultant – Molecular Haematology and Oncology, Fortis Hospital Gurugram, and Organising Secretary, HemeNext 2.0, said, “Patients with the same broad diagnosis can have different disease biology and treatment needs. Genomics helps us understand those differences. Its value lies in selecting the right test and translating the result into a useful clinical decision. Making appropriate testing timely, reliable, and accessible is essential to advancing precision care in India.”

The programme also explored CAR-T cell therapy, which modifies a patient’s immune cells to attack cancer cells, alongside targeted treatments and bone marrow transplantation. Experts discussed patient selection, treatment timing, safety monitoring and the infrastructure and costs influencing access to these therapies.

The paediatric programme addressed leukaemia, inherited marrow failure, thalassaemia, sickle cell disease and transplantation, alongside survivorship, immune health, fertility preservation and late effects of treatment. Sessions on donor registries and public-private partnerships examined opportunities to expand access.

Dr. Vikas Dua, Principal Director & Head – Paediatric Haematology, Haemato-Oncology & BMT, Fortis Hospital Gurugram, and Chairperson, HemeNext 2.0, said, “For children with blood cancers and inherited disorders, care must protect both life and the years ahead. Timely referral, support to complete treatment and long-term follow-up are equally important. Sharing international evidence and Indian experience can help strengthen care from diagnosis to survivorship and identify partnerships that enable more children to access treatment.”

A dedicated infectious diseases programme covered sepsis, fungal infections, antimicrobial resistance, viral infection prevention and immunisation—critical considerations for patients whose immunity is weakened by disease or treatment.

AI sessions and a case-based “AI vs Human” debate examined applications in diagnostics, genomics, and research, with emphasis on evidence, validation, data safeguards and clinician oversight. The Start-up Lounge connected clinicians with healthcare innovators, while scientific abstracts and The Heme Arena, an inter-institutional quiz for resident doctors, supported research exchange and emerging specialists.

HemeNext 2.0 brought global knowledge and Indian clinical priorities together around a shared goal: turning advances in blood science into meaningful care for more patients.

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 36 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 12 states and union territories. The Company’s network comprises over 6,150 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs. (ANI)

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