Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi Marks Independence Day with 'The Freedom Walk' for Senior Wellness

The senior-focused walkathon received over 700 registrations and combined physical activity with access to specialist preventive health consultations

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Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi (a part of the IHH Healthcare multinational network), marked India’s 80th Independence Day with ‘The Freedom Walk 2026,’ a community wellness initiative aimed at encouraging senior citizens to stay active, independent and engaged with their health. The initiative saw participation from senior citizens aged 60–90, with close to 700 registrations reflecting strong interest from the community across Navi Mumbai.

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The event was graced by Shri Kamlesh Kumar Gupta (IRS), Commissioner, CGST Audit, Navi Mumbai & Raigad, who has over three decades of experience in public service and administration. Beyond his professional contributions, his journey reflects the values of discipline, commitment and lifelong learning, making his presence at The Freedom Walk a meaningful inspiration for senior citizens embracing an active and healthy lifestyle. The inauguration also witnessed support from Dr Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director, clinicians, administrators and support staff.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Shri Kamlesh Kumar Gupta, (IRS), Commissioner, CGST Audit, Navi Mumbai & Raigad, said, “Fitness and discipline are values that stay with us throughout life. My years in public service have reinforced the importance of consistency, resilience and taking responsibility for one’s well-being. Initiatives like The Freedom Walk are a wonderful reminder that staying active and healthy enables senior citizens to continue contributing meaningfully to society.”

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Designed around the idea that mobility is an important form of independence, the walkathon encouraged older adults to embrace regular physical activity at a pace suited to their comfort. Participants could choose between 3km and 5km routes, both beginning and concluding at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi. The event also saw community participation from the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai and Adhata Trust. The event also featured Zumba and guided warm-up and warm-down sessions to help participants prepare for and recover safely from the walk. Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi deployed a 65-member medical team, comprising 30 doctors, paramedics, and physiotherapists, along with 35 nurses. Safety measures included physiotherapy stations, mobile medical teams, and pre- and post-event health checks for participants.

Going beyond physical activity, the walkathon was designed as a preventive health touchpoint, offering participants access to health screenings and consultations from experts including Dr. Sourabh Kulkarni, Director & HOD-Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Dr. Soumyan Dey, Director-Urology & Uro-Oncology and Dr. Prashant Bhamare, Director-Obstetrics & Gynecology. The consultations covered important aspects of senior health, including bone and joint care, urology, women’s health and other age-related concerns. Through this initiative, the doctors aimed to encourage early identification of potential health risks, provide timely guidance and empower seniors to stay active, healthy and independent.

At the initiative, Dr. Sourabh Kulkarni, Director & HOD – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, said, “Maintaining mobility is one of the most important aspects of healthy ageing. Staying active within one’s comfort level and seeking timely medical advice can help seniors preserve movement, balance and confidence, allowing them to continue their daily activities independently.”

Highlighting the importance of preventive care for age-related health concerns, Dr. Soumyan Dey, Director – Urology & Uro-Oncology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Navi Mumbai, said, “Many urinary health concerns among older adults tend to be ignored or discussed only when symptoms become severe. Creating an accessible platform where seniors can interact with specialists encourages early diagnosis and timely care, which can significantly improve comfort and overall well-being.”

Further emphasising the need for proactive healthcare among senior women, Dr. Prashant Bhamare, Director – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, added, “Preventive consultations provide an opportunity to identify age-related health concerns early and enable seniors to continue leading active, healthy and independent lives. Encouraging open conversations around health is an important step towards improving overall well-being among older adults.”

Reflecting on the hospital's role in driving such community health efforts, Dr. Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, said, “For close to two decades, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital has been a part of this community, and the patients we've served over the years have shaped how we think about their evolving healthcare needs. Healthy ageing is not only about managing illness; it is equally about preserving mobility, confidence and independence for as long as possible. It is this understanding of our senior patients that prompted The Freedom Walk, an opportunity to encourage them to make movement a regular part of their lives while also connecting with specialists in an accessible and comfortable setting. The response to the initiative has been encouraging and reinforces the need for more community-led preventive health programmes for our seniors.”

By bringing together fitness, preventive healthcare channels and community engagement outside the conventional hospital setting, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, reinforced its commitment towards promoting healthy ageing and empowering senior citizens to take charge of their well-being.

About Fortis Healthcare Limited Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 36 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 12 states and union territories. The Company’s network comprises over 6,000 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs. www.fortishealthcare.com

About IHH Healthcare (“IHH”) IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care. In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world’s most trusted healthcare services network. www.ihhhealthcare.com

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