Fortis Hospital Mulund Strengthens Footprint Across Central Mumbai with the Launch of Fortis Medical Centre at Ulhasnagar

Brings integrated healthcare delivery systems to enable OPD services, dialysis center and dedicated chemotherapy unit closer to the community

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Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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Fortis Hospital Mulund today inaugurated its new Fortis Medical Centre in Ulhasnagar, extending specialized outpatient care to residents of Ulhasnagar and the neighbouring areas. This extension is a step forward in the group's mission to bring quality healthcare closer to communities across the city. The facility was inaugurated by Baba Sai Kaliram Saheb ji, in the presence of senior leadership including Dr S. Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, and clinicians from Fortis Hospital Mulund & Kalyan.

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Strategically located, the Fortis Medical Centre in Ulhasnagar has been designed as a comprehensive multi-specialty outpatient facility that brings expert medical care closer to residents of Ulhasnagar and neighboring communities. The centre offers consultations across a wide range of specialties including:

Dr. Avanish Saklani, Director-Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Kalyan (Onco Surgery)

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Dr. Gurneet Singh Sawhney, Director-Stereotactic & Functional Neurosciences, Fortis Hospital Mulund (Deep Brain Stimulation & Functional Neurosurgery)

Dr. Haresh Dodeja, Director-Nephrology, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Kalyan (Renal Sciences)

Dr. Hrishikesh Salgaonkar, Consultant-Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund (Bariatric & General Surgery)

Dr. Jayesh Sardhara, Director-MIS Neuro & Spine Surgery and Dr. Rushabh Chheda, Consultant-Neuro & Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund & Kalyan (Neuro & Spine Surgery)

Dr. Priyanka Moule, Associate Consultant-HematoOncology & BMT, Fortis Hospital Mulund (Haematology)

Dr. Rachana Tataria, Consultant-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund (Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery)

Dr. Rakesh Lalla, Addl. Director-Neurology, Fortis Hospital Kalyan (Neurology)

Dr. Rathan Shetty, Consultant-Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Mulund (Head & Neck Oncology)

Dr. Saurabh Patil, Senior Consultant-Urology & Uro-Oncology, Fortis Hospital Mulund (Urology)

Dr. Varun Bhatia, Consultant-Cardiology, Fortis Hospital Mulund (Cardiac Sciences)

Dr. Vikram Raut, Senior Consultant-Gastroenterology, Hepatobilliary Services, Liver Transplant, Fortis Hospital Mulund (Liver Sciences)

In addition to specialist consultations, the centre houses a dedicated 6-bed Dialysis unit to support patients requiring regular renal care and chronic disease management. The facility is further backed by Fortis Healthcare’s integrated clinical network, enabling patients to access multidisciplinary expertise and coordinated treatment pathways under one roof. Looking ahead, the centre plans to introduce oncology day-care services, strengthening access to cancer care for patients in the region.

The launch of the new Fortis Medical Centre in Ulhasnagar reflects Fortis Healthcare's continued focus on expanding its footprint beyond metropolitan centres, bringing specialist consultations, chronic disease management, and multidisciplinary clinical expertise closer to where patients live. Built on a patient-first philosophy, the centre reduces the need for long-distance travel for families while improving continuity of care and health outcomes for the community.

Speaking at the inauguration, Baba Sai Kaliram Saheb ji said, “Good health is the foundation of a happy and thriving community. In today’s fast-paced world, families often face challenges in accessing timely and specialized medical care, especially for the elderly, those living with chronic illnesses, and patients requiring regular treatment. The establishment of Fortis Medical Centre in Ulhasnagar is a meaningful step towards bringing quality healthcare closer to the people, reducing the burden of travel and making expert medical guidance more accessible. When healthcare is available within the community, it not only supports physical well-being but also provides comfort and reassurance to patients and their families during difficult times. It is heartening to see initiatives that prioritize the health and welfare of the community and contribute towards building a healthier future for all.”

The centre brings together specialists from multiple disciplines under one roof, enabling coordinated care for patients with complex and chronic health conditions. Through an integrated outpatient model, patients can access consultations, follow-up care, diagnostics coordination, and treatment planning seamlessly, improving convenience and clinical outcomes.

Dr S. Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, said, “The launch of Fortis Medical Centre in Ulhasnagar marks an important step in our commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare across the city. As healthcare needs continue to evolve, it is essential to bring specialized medical expertise and comprehensive care closer to the communities we serve. This centre has been designed to provide patients with convenient access to consultations across multiple specialties, supported by a dedicated dialysis unit and a seamless transfer pathway to Fortis Hospitals in Kalyan and Mulund for advanced care when required. With plans to introduce oncology day-care services in the near future, we are building a healthcare ecosystem that not only addresses current healthcare requirements but is also equipped to meet the growing needs of the region in the years ahead.”

Beyond outpatient care, the centre is equipped to facilitate timely emergency response and patient transfers. In critical situations, patients can be rapidly referred and transferred to nearby hospitals or to Fortis Hospitals in Kalyan and Mulund, ensuring access to advanced tertiary and quaternary care whenever required. This integrated transfer network is expected to significantly enhance emergency preparedness and continuity of treatment, particularly for patients requiring specialized interventions.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said, “At Fortis, our approach to healthcare is rooted in clinical excellence, evidence-based medical practices, and a strong commitment to patient-centric care. The launch of Fortis Medical Centre in Ulhasnagar enables us to extend these standards to a wider patient population by bringing experienced specialists and quality outpatient services closer to the community. By integrating local accessibility with the strengths of the broader Fortis healthcare ecosystem, we aim to ensure that patients receive timely, coordinated, and high-quality care at every stage of their healthcare journey.”

The Fortis Medical Centre is expected to play a vital role in addressing the growing healthcare needs of Ulhasnagar and surrounding areas, while further strengthening Fortis Healthcare’s mission of delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare across India.

About Fortis Medical Centre, Ulhasnagar

Fortis Medical Centre is located at Ashirwad Hospital Road, Maratha Section 32, Opp. Bharat Gas, Nr. Shani Mandir, Ulhasnagar-4 (East) and appointments can be sought on 022 4111 4111 & www.fortishealthcare.com/location/fortis-hospital-mulund-mumbai.

About Fortis Healthcare Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 36 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 12 states and union territories. The Company’s network comprises over 6,000 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.

ABOUT IHH Healthcare (“IHH”)

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care. In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world’s most trusted healthcare services network.

For more information, please visit www.ihhhealthcare.com.

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