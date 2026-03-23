Fortis Institute of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery Inaugurated at The First Annual Neurosciences Conclave in Mumbai

The initiative brought together leading experts to discuss advancements in neurology, neurosurgery, and minimally invasive spine care, spotlighting latest clinical advances

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Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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The Fortis Institute of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery was inaugurated at the first annual neurosciences conclave hosted by Fortis Institute of Neurosciences, Mumbai, on March 21st & 22nd 2026. The state-of-the-art institute, designed to cater to patients across the spectrum of neurological and spine disorders, marks a significant step in advancing specialized neuro care for the city of Mumbai. The institute will be helmed by Dr. Jayesh Sardhara, Director – Dept. of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. Bishnu Panighari, Group Head – MSOG, Fortis Healthcare; Dr. S. Narayani, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra; and Dr. Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital Mulund, along with other clinicians and administrative leaders.

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The two-day conclave, titled ‘Current Update on Advanced Neurosciences’, brought together leading clinicians, surgeons, academicians, and healthcare professionals across the country to deliberate on the latest advancements and evolving practices across neurology, neurosurgery, and minimally invasive spine care. At the conclave, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai aim to provide a comprehensive platform for knowledge exchange, focusing on real-world clinical challenges and practical solutions across neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-intervention, neuro-oncology, spine surgery, and neuro-critical care.

The field of neurosciences continues to witness rapid evolution driven by technological advancements, minimally invasive approaches, multidisciplinary collaboration, and evidence-based care. The two-day conclave aims to provide a comprehensive platform for knowledge exchange, focusing on real-world clinical challenges and practical solutions in neurology, neurosurgery, neuro-intervention, neuro-oncology, spine surgery, and neuro-critical care.

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The scientific program features expert-led sessions including keynote lectures, surgical video demonstrations, panel discussions, consensus statements, and interactive Q&A forums. Key highlights include discussions on

• Advanced Stroke & Neurocritical care

• Emerging Technologies & advances in Neurology

• Neuro-Oncology & Brain Tumor Surgery

• Advances in Spine Surgery

• Interactive Stroke & Hemorrhage

• Future Directions of Neurosciences

• Perioperative Neurosciences & Spine Interface

• Clinical Decision-making in Neurosurgery

Dr. Jayesh Sardhara, Director – Dept. of Minimally Invasive Brain & Spine Surgery, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, and Organizing President & CME Convener, said, "The field of neurosciences is advancing rapidly, and it’s important for clinicians to keep pace with the latest innovations and evidence-based practices. Through this conference, we aim to create a platform that brings experts together, encourages the exchange of ideas, and helps improve patient outcomes. Minimally invasive neurosurgery represents the future of our specialty, where precision, technology, and innovation allow us to treat complex neurological conditions with smaller incisions, less tissue disruption, and faster recovery for patients.”

Dr. Vishal Beri, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, added, "This conference reflects our commitment to advancing clinical excellence and building strong academic ecosystems. By bringing together experts from diverse neuro focus areas, we are enabling meaningful discussions that translate into better, more integrated care for patients with simple to complex neurological conditions."

Dr. S. Narayani, Business Head – Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra, said, "At Fortis Mumbai, we continuously strive to strengthen platforms that drive knowledge-sharing and innovation in healthcare. This conference is a significant step in reinforcing our focus on advanced neurosciences and supporting the medical community with insights that enhance both clinical practice and patient care delivery."

The conference saw participation from a wide range of healthcare professionals across neuro-focused and neuro-allied specialties, encouraging interdisciplinary dialogue and collaboration. With a strong focus on practical insights and consensus-building, the initiative underscores Fortis Healthcare’s commitment to advancing neuroscience care in India.

About IHH Healthcare (“IHH”)

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care. In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world’s most trusted healthcare services network.

For more information, please visit www.ihhhealthcare.com.

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