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Home / Business / Fortis La Femme Partners with RG Aesthetics to Expand Advanced Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery Services

Fortis La Femme Partners with RG Aesthetics to Expand Advanced Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery Services

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ANI
Updated At : 01:43 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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PNN

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New Delhi [India], July 27: Fortis La Femme, one of India's leading hospitals dedicated to women's healthcare, has announced a strategic partnership with RG Aesthetics, led by board-certified plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr Rajat Gupta. This partnership is set to expand its aesthetic and reconstructive surgery services. The collaboration will bring hospital-based multidisciplinary care together with specialised aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, enabling patients to access comprehensive treatment under one roof.

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This alliance will ensure the provision of an array of treatments such as facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, breast surgeries, body contouring, mommy makeover treatments, eyelid surgeries, reconstructive plastic surgery, and scar revision. With the support of advanced technology and evidence-based treatment regimens as well as pre and post-operative care, the patients will receive personalized treatment programs for safe, accurate, and natural results.

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Speaking on the partnership, Garima Prasad, Facility Director, Fortis La Femme, said, "At Fortis La Femme, we are committed to expanding access to specialised healthcare backed by the highest clinical standards. As demand for aesthetic and reconstructive procedures continues to grow, our partnership with RG Aesthetics brings together specialised surgical expertise and multidisciplinary hospital care to deliver a seamless, patient-centric experience."

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Dr Rajat Gupta, Founder and Director, RG Aesthetics, said, "The landscape of aesthetic surgery is evolving, with patients increasingly seeking outcomes that look natural and care that is delivered in a safe, clinically robust environment. Partnering with Fortis La Femme allows us to provide exactly that."

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RG Aesthetics has introduced specialised techniques including SHARP Abdominoplasty, the OCCULT Technique for Gynecomastia and PURE Body Contouring. Its Founder and Director, Dr Rajat Gupta, has performed more than 10,000 aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries over the past decade and is among the few surgeons globally accredited by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) to train plastic surgeons, further strengthening the specialised expertise available through this collaboration.

About Fortis La Femme

Fortis La Femme is a multi-speciality hospital that caters exclusively to women, children and families by providing all-round healthcare services in fields such as obstetrics, gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, fertility, minimally invasive surgery and many more. With its commitment to providing quality patient care, state-of-the-art clinical infrastructure and highly skilled medical professionals, the hospital has made a mark in the field of healthcare by providing world-class healthcare services.

About RG Aesthetics

RG Aesthetics is one of the best centres in India for Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery. RG Aesthetics was established by Dr Rajat Gupta and specializes in providing cosmetic treatment through surgery and non-surgical methods. Facial Aesthetics, Rhinoplasty, Breast Surgery, Body Contouring, Reconstructive Surgery, and minimally invasive aesthetic procedures are some of the main areas where RG Aesthetics excels in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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