Fortis to acquire Manesar’s Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr

PTI

New Delhi, April 20

Fortis Healthcare on Thursday said it had inked a pact with the VPS Group to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 crore.

The healthcare major said it had signed definitive agreements to acquire Medeor Hospital for an overall purchase consideration of Rs 225 crore.

The hospital has a potential capacity of 350 beds and can be operationalised in a phased manner in around nine months, it added.

The deal entails the purchase of land, building and movable assets of Medeor and is expected to close by end of July 2023, subject to the completion of certain conditions precedent as stipulated in the definitive agreements.

The transaction will be funded through a mix of debt and internal accruals, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement. The company said the acquisition fits well with its strategic approach of expanding presence in focus geographic clusters, including Delhi-NCR. The acquisition will enable the hospital chain to deliver services to patients in the upcoming areas of New Gurgaon, Dwarka Expressway and IMT Manesar, it added. The hospital is easily accessible from these areas and can additionally benefit patients from across Rewari, Mahendragarh and other areas in the vicinity.