FOSSAE by Unnati Shukla: A New Voice in Indian Luxury Fashion

Shibani Dandekar along with Unnati Shukla, founder, FOSSAE

Mumbai, 12 October 2026: A new name enters India's luxury fashion landscape with FOSSAE, a luxury fashion house for women, shaped by precision, presence and a distinctive approach to modern femininity.

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Founded by Unnati Shukla, FOSSAE brings together an understanding of luxury, a considered approach to design and a belief that true refinement lies in the details. With its inaugral collection, Ebony & Ivory, the House introduces a world of sculpted silhouettes, thoughtful construction and understated elegance, creating a vocabulary that is both contemporary and timeless. The collection is an exploration of one of fashion's most striking contrasts: black and white. Opposites in tone, yet naturally complementary, the two shades become a study in balance between structure and fluidity, boldness and restraint, strength and softness.

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FOSSAE made its debut at an intimate fashion evening, bringing together style icon Shibani Dandekar and an influential gathering of fashion industry stakeholders to witness the unveiling of Ebony & Ivory. The evening marked the arrival of the House on the Indian fashion landscape, celebrating its distinctive aesthetic, craftsmanship and contemporary vision of luxury fashion.

Comprising eight distinct looks, the inaugural collection establishes the visual language of the House through a monochromatic palette that places focus on silhouette, proportion, texture and construction. Each look carries its own character, while contributing to a cohesive aesthetic that reflects FOSSAE's approach to luxury: considered, precise and free from excess.

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The name FOSSAE draws inspiration from the fossa, known for its agility and quiet strength. These qualities became an intuitive reference for the House, reflecting the character of the woman at its centre: assured, individual and effortlessly powerful.

With a background in Luxury Business Management from London, Unnati Shukla developed a deeper understanding of what gives a luxury House its identity; the interplay of design, craftsmanship, brand language and experience. Her longstanding interest in fashion, combined with this understanding of luxury, became the foundation for FOSSAE. For Unnati, FOSSAE is about creating a distinct point of view in fashion; one that celebrates individuality, presence and the quiet confidence of a woman who owns her sense of style.

“FOSSAE was born from a desire to create a brand where design, craftsmanship and the experience of luxury come together with intention. Ebony & Ivory is our first expression of that vision, and the beginning of a much larger story for FOSSAE. The collection is designed for women who view fashion as an expression of identity - women who seek pieces with character, refinement and a sense of permanence beyond the moment,” says Unnati Shukla, Founder, FOSSAE.

Craftsmanship sits at the heart of FOSSAE's design philosophy. Extending this philosophy beyond the collection, FOSSAE is committed to support tribal artisan communities in India. India's rich craft traditions represent generations of knowledge, skill and artistry. For FOSSAE, recognising these communities is a natural extension of its own belief in craftsmanship and the value of thoughtful making.

With the Ebony & Ivory collection, FOSSAE opens the doors to its world; introducing a House defined by a distinctly modern vision of luxury fashion. The collection will be available on www.fossae.in

About FOSSAE

FOSSAE is a luxury fashion house shaped by precision, craftsmanship and a distinctive vision of modern femininity. Founded by Unnati Shukla, the House brings together a considered approach to design with an appreciation for the finer nuances of luxury. Inspired by the agility, precision and quiet strength of its namesake, FOSSAE explores contemporary silhouettes, refined construction and thoughtful detailing.

Website: www.fossae.in

Instagram: Fossae.Official

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