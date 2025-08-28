Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) Launches 'Healthier India Program' to Target Cardio-Metabolic Challenges

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 28: India is facing a rapidly escalating burden of cardio-metabolic diseases (CMDs), including diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders. These conditions account for a significant share of mortality and pose immense social and economic challenges to the nation.

To address this pressing health priority, the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi has launched the Healthier India Program. The initiative seeks to accelerate innovation and develop scalable, affordable, and impactful health solutions for CMDs, with a focus on innovation acceleration, digital health interventions, and international collaboration.

Advertisement

The program is supported by the Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog), the Novo Nordisk Foundation, and the Innovation Centre of Denmark in India, bringing together global expertise and networks to create a holistic platform for innovators. Through this platform, startups and researchers will receive multi-faceted support -- from technical mentorship and international exposure to incubation access and financial assistance.

Following extensive consultations with stakeholders from government, public health, industry, medical, and research communities, the program is now inviting applications under the following challenge categories:

Advertisement

Category: Community Screening & Diagnostics

1. Low-Cost Screening for Cardiometabolic Disease

2. Novel Non-invasive Biomarkers

3. AI-Driven Risk Stratification and Early Warning System for CMDs /AI-Powered Predictive Analytics for Cardiometabolic Risk

4. Point-of-Care Genetic Screening Panel/ Microbiome based assessment

5. Novel Multiparameter PoC diagnostic solutions

6. Wearable Early Warning System for Acute Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Individuals

Category: Disease management and patient engagement to ensure treatment compliances & prevention of secondary complications

1. Smart non-invasive wearables for monitoring and managing cardiometabolic diseases

2. Lifestyle Management Platform & prevention of secondary complications like Retinopathy and foot ulcers

3. Integrated Management of Cardiometabolic Multimorbidity in Primary Care

4. Management of Gestational Diabetes

5. Scalable Cardiac Rehabilitation

6. Medication Adherence Support, for example in Dyslipidaemia and Cardiometabolic Therapy

Very relevant and high-impact solutions to tackle CMDs, beyond the mentioned statements, may also be considered.

Selected early-stage innovators and startups will undergo bootcamps, training sessions, and mentoring with experts from healthcare, technology, and business domains. They will also gain access to FITT's incubation facilities and networks. In addition, seed grants of up to INR 20 lakhs will be provided based on the stage of development of the solutions.

The problem statements and call for applications were announced during the FITT Forward Event on 21st -22nd August 2025 by H.E. Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, the Ambassador of Denmark in India. Applications are open until 15th September 2025.

Interested innovators and startups can apply at: Healthier India Program.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)