FoundrCFOs Launches FoundrRaise to Help Indian Startups Prepare, Discover, and Raise Capital

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New Delhi [India], June 22: Every year, thousands of Indian startups enter investor meetings with promising products, ambitious growth plans, and strong market opportunities. Yet many fail to secure funding because they lack something far less visible but equally critical: financial preparedness. From incomplete data rooms and unclear cap tables to compliance gaps and weak financial reporting, founders often lose investor confidence before the true potential of their business is fully understood.

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It is this challenge that FoundrCFOs, a Bengaluru-based startup-to-scaleup financial operating system, aims to address with the launch of FoundrRaise on 29 June 2026. The launch marks the first public product from the FoundrCFOs ecosystem, an AI-powered finance platform built to help Indian startups navigate fundraising, compliance, reporting, equity management, and strategic financial decision-making through a combination of intelligent automation and chartered accountant expertise.

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Founded by chartered accountant cum advocate Mr Prakash Nagaraju, FoundrCFOs was born from more than a decade of frontline experience advising Indian startups and SMEs. Prakash Nagaraju is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, having completed the executive programme in private equity and venture capital. He served for two years as an Indirect Tax Committee member of the Karnataka State Chartered Accountants Association (KSCAA) and is an active speaker on GST, direct tax, and auditing in CA forums.

Throughout his career, Nagaraju repeatedly observed founders struggling to raise capital despite having strong businesses. The underlying issue was often not product-market fit or business viability, but a lack of financial readiness, structured reporting, and investor-facing financial intelligence.

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The company's first launch product, FoundrRaise, has been designed to simplify the fundraising journey for founders. The platform combines fundraising readiness assessments, investor matching, due diligence preparation, competitor intelligence, data room management, and fundraising pipeline tracking into a single workflow tailored for startups. It aims to help founders approach fundraising in a more structured and investor-ready manner while reducing the operational burden typically associated with capital raising.

FoundrRaise structures the fundraising journey into three clearly defined stages: Prepare, Discover, and Raise. The prepare stage helps founders build investor-ready foundations through readiness scoring, automated MCA and CIN data fill, pitch deck, financial modelling validation, due diligence checklists, and a structured data room. The Discover stage connects founders with the right capital through AI-powered investor matching across a curated database of 10K+ investors, alongside grants, subsidies, accelerator programmes, and competitor intelligence dashboards. The Raise stage supports active fundraising with outreach workflows, traction monitoring, and a purpose-built pipeline CRM that helps founders manage investors conversations through to close. Together, the three stages cover the full fundraising lifecycle that most founders today navigate using fragmented tools and manual spreadsheets.

What differentiates FoundrCFOs from traditional software platforms is its unique three-layer architecture. The first layer consists of standalone AI products that can be used from the earliest stages of a company's journey without requiring accounting integrations. This includes products such as FoundrRaise, FoundrCap, FoundrAssets, FoundrModel, and FoundrFiles.

The second layer comprises intelligence products that integrate with accounting systems already used by startups, including Tally Prime, Zoho Books, and QuickBooks. This includes FoundrReco, an AI-powered GST reconciliation product currently in beta with select users, alongside FoundrMIS for board-ready reporting and FoundrComply for regulatory monitoring.

The third layer introduces the company's One-CFO Model, where senior chartered accountants review critical outputs, provide strategic guidance, and act as the human accountability layer alongside AI automation.

FoundrRaise also brings a differentiated approach to fundraising intelligence. According to the company, it is India's only fundraising platform built by a chartered accountant and designed with MCA verification at its core. Through AI-based analysis of PAS-3 filings and corporate records, the platform seeks to provide founders with deeper insights into valuation history, shareholding structures, and funding activity, helping them prepare for investor conversations with greater confidence.

"Over the years, I have watched exceptional founders struggle in fundraising discussions not because their businesses lacked potential but because they lacked access to senior financial intelligence at the right stage," said Prakash Nagaraju, Founder of FoundrCFOs. "FoundrCFOs was built to bridge that gap. We wanted to create a platform where founders could access the tools, insights, compliance support, and financial expertise they need to build investor confidence from day one. Our vision is to make high-quality CFO intelligence accessible to every serious founder, not just those who can afford a full-time CFO."

With FoundrRaise going live on 29 June, FoundrCFOs is positioning itself as the financial backbone for India's next generation of growth-stage startups. The company plans to roll out additional products across its suite through 2026 and 2027, with a long-term vision of becoming the standard finance infrastructure for Indian companies from idea to IPO. Founders can explore FoundrRaise and register for early access at raise.foundrcfos.com.

Startup founders can explore FoundrRaise and register for early access at raise.foundrcfos.com

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