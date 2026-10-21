Four teams win Rs. 2 crore at Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Samsung India today announced the winners of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026, with this year’s entries spanning 648 cities across 28 states and seven union territories. At the Grand Finale in New Delhi, four teams won incubation grants totaling ₹2 crore from Samsung to take their technology-led solutions forward.

The winning teams — QuantHunt from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh; morphism from Raipur, Chhattisgarh; InnoBotix from New Delhi and Somatrace from Hyderabad, Telangana — will also receive mentorship and incubation support at FITT, IIT Delhi, to develop their prototypes towards market-ready solutions, with the potential to evolve into startups of the future.

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This year’s finalists in India were selected through a six-month journey that included 184 design thinking workshops across 135 cities, intensive bootcamps, prototype development and pitch evaluations. They presented solutions across four themes: AI Living for India, Health and Education, Sport and Tech and Environmental Sustainability.

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Now in its fifth edition in India, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is part of a global programme. Since 2022, around 80,000 students have participated, using science, technology, engineering and mathematics to identify challenges in their communities and develop solutions.

Four winning solutions

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AI Living for India: QuantHunt – Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: An AI-based cybersecurity solution designed to identify encryption vulnerabilities and help organisations prepare their digital systems for emerging quantum-computing risks.

Health and Education: morphism – Raipur, Chhattisgarh: An AI system designed to help autistic individuals better understand emotions by analysing subtle facial expressions and other behavioural signals.

Environmental Sustainability: InnoBotix – New Delhi: Sentinel, a solar-powered AI edge device that uses cameras, radar and seismic data to detect wildlife approaching human settlements and provide early warnings.

Sport and Tech: Somatrace – Hyderabad, Telangana: A wearable IoT training tool that measures spinal angles and load during training to help precision-sport athletes and coaches better understand injury risk.

The Top 20 teams received ₹20 lakh in grants, and each member received a Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphone. The Grand Finale also recognised teams through two Community Choice Awards of ₹1 lakh each and a Digital Impact Award of ₹50,000.

Key Highlights of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026

- Participants across 648 cities, 28 states and 7 UTs identified challenges in their communities and developed tech solutions to address them.

- Winners were shortlisted by Samsung R&D and Design MDs and an external jury from NITI Aayog, IIT Delhi, MeitY and Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, GoI.

- Top 20 teams were awarded ₹20 lakh in grants and a smartphone for every member; the programme also facilitated an Investor Meet for potential funding of their ideas.

This year’s entries featured human-centred solutions using artificial intelligence, wearable IoT and sustainable design. Over 50% of the ideas came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, demonstrating that innovation is not confined to urban centres and that promising solutions to real-world challenges can emerge from every corner of Bharat.

The finalists received mentorship from Samsung, startup founders and experts from FITT, IIT Delhi to refine their hardware and software prototypes.

“India’s next wave of innovation will depend on how well we connect technology to people’s needs and give young people the opportunity to take ideas from the problems they see to solutions they can test and build. Sustaining that journey strengthens the country’s capacity to innovate and is an important part of nation-building. This year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow finalists have brought curiosity, empathy and purpose to challenges in their communities, applying emerging technologies to real-world problems. As Samsung celebrates 30 years in India, we are proud to support their journey. The four winning teams reflect a confident, inventive Bharat, ready to turn ingenuity into impact,” said Mr. JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung South West Asia.

Partnerships to support the next stage

Samsung has strategic partnerships with United Nations in India, FITT, IIT Delhi, Startup India (DPIIT), MeitY Startup Hub, Atal Innovation Mission (NITI Aayog) and Manthan, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

These partnerships connect young innovators with wider support across India’s startup and innovation ecosystem. Through these collaborations, Samsung is helping build a culture of problem-solving and entrepreneurship, empowering young innovators to transform their ideas into market-ready solutions.

The Grand Finale also featured an Investor Meet for all Top 20 teams. The interaction gave the young innovators an opportunity to engage with the startup and investment ecosystem and explore pathways to take their innovations to the next level.

Distinguished guests at the awards ceremony included Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Technology, Government of India, Stefan Priesner, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India and Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi.

“Innovation advances sustainable development when it is guided by inclusion, empathy and a clear understanding of people’s needs. India’s young innovators are at the heart of achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow gives young people the opportunity to have these values frame their solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable future. I congratulate the winners and all participants, and commend Samsung for encouraging young people to engage with the challenges shaping our shared future,” said Stefan Priesner, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India.

“Science and technology create the greatest value when they address challenges in people’s lives. This year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow finalists have brought that approach to a wide range of issues, from healthcare and sustainability to sports, using curiosity and problem-solving to shape their ideas. Platforms that take young people from identifying a challenge to designing and testing a solution strengthen the ecosystem with a culture of innovation across the country,” said Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

“Innovation takes more than a promising idea; it requires a deep understanding of the user and the discipline to test, refine and scale a solution. This year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow finalists have demonstrated both technological ingenuity and a strong sense of purpose. The next step is to help the winning teams move beyond prototypes towards solutions with measurable impact. I congratulate them and look forward to seeing how they use the incubation support to contribute to India’s startup ecosystem,” said Dr. PS Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub.

The Grand Finale jury comprised Mohan Rao Goli, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute India-Bengaluru; KY Roo, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute India-Noida; Demian Hyun, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute India-Delhi; and Yuran Kim, Managing Director, Samsung Design Delhi. The external jury included Himanshu Joshi, Director, AIM, NITI Aayog; Dr. Srinivasan Venkatraman, Assistant Professor, IIT Delhi; Dr. Sapna Poti, Director, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; and Saurabh Ranjan, Scientist, MeitY.

Through its global CSR vision, “Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People”, Samsung works to expand access to knowledge, skills and resources. In India, its citizenship programmes are guided by “Powering Innovation for India”, supporting young people as they build a better future for their communities. (ANI)

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