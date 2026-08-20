Simba Wild takes Silver and Simba Lager wins Bronze at the 2026 World Beer Awards, joining Simba Wit and Simba Stout, which were recognised in 2025; making every variant in Simba's current portfolio World Beer Awards-recognised

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NEW DELHI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saltborn, the collective behind homegrown beverage brand Simba, has earned two honours at the prestigious World Beer Awards 2026, with Simba Wild awarded Silver and Simba Lager receiving Bronze. The latest accolades build on Simba Wit and Simba Stout being recognised at the World Beer Awards 2025, bringing all four variants in Simba's current portfolio into the awards fold across two consecutive years.

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The World Beer Awards is an international competition recognising excellence across the global beverage industry. Beverages are judged through blind tastings by specialist judges, with recognition based on taste and quality. Winning at the awards therefore represents a meaningful mark of quality and international credibility for beverage brands.

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The recognition for Simba Wild comes remarkably early in its journey. Launched in July 2026 as the newest addition to Simba's portfolio, it has earned Silver within weeks of entering the market. Crafted around a crisp, refreshing character, Simba Wild brings together subtle malt notes and delicate hop aromas, with a balanced profile designed to offer flavour without compromising drinkability.

Simba Lager, meanwhile, adds a Bronze to the portfolio. One of Simba's established offerings, the expression is defined by its clean, refreshing character and approachable profile, representing the brand's ability to create distinctive expressions across styles while retaining a clear focus on flavour and quality.

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The latest wins follow Simba Wit's Silver and Simba Stout's Bronze at the World Beer Awards 2025, extending recognition across Simba's portfolio. With each of its four current variants now recognised by the awards, the achievement marks a significant milestone for the Indian beverage brand and reflects a consistent focus on brewing across distinct styles.

For Simba, the recognition comes at a defining moment as the brand celebrates ten years of brewing in India and enters its next decade. From establishing its own brewery and championing small-batch craft beverages to building a portfolio spanning Wit, Stout, Lager and Wild, Simba's journey has been rooted in experimentation, quality and a belief in doing things differently.

Commenting on the recognition, Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia, Co-founder, Simba and ZigZag, said, "When we started Simba ten years ago, we set out to build a beverage brand rooted in craft, quality and a genuine belief in what we were brewing. Having Simba Wild and Simba Lager now join Wit and Stout at the World Beer Awards, with every variant in our portfolio recognised internationally, is a proud moment for us. It speaks to the consistency we have built over the years and the belief we have always had in making beverages that stand for something. A decade on, seeing that journey reflected across our entire portfolio is incredibly rewarding."

Over the last decade, Simba has evolved from a homegrown label into a distinctive cultural brand, building its presence through music, creativity and community. Platforms such as Simba Uproar, First Time with Simba, Simba Garage and Simba Wagwan have created spaces for consumers to engage with the brand beyond the glass, reflecting Simba's belief that beverages are as much about the experiences and communities around them as they are about what is being brewed.

With Simba Wild and Simba Lager now joining Simba Wit and Simba Stout as World Beer Awards-recognised beverages, the latest honours mark more than another year of accolades. Together, they represent a decade-long brewing journey that has seen Simba build a portfolio of distinct styles, earn international recognition and continue to champion Indian craft brewing on the global stage.

About Saltborn

Saltborn is a visionary collective redefining the landscape of premium consumer experiences. Built on high-quality craftsmanship, authenticity and innovation, it brings together a diverse portfolio of products and experiences that stay true to their origins while embracing modernity and creativity. Its portfolio includes Simba and ZigZag, with ambitions extending beyond alcoholic beverages.

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