Foxconn expects Q3 performance to beat market expectations on strong AI demand

Taipei [Taiwan], September 6 (ANI): Foxconn expects its third-quarter performance to outperform market expectations, driven by strong demand for AI-related products, as per a statement by the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer.

According to Foxconn, AI demand and the seasonal peak in ICT products are expected to drive stronger operations in the third quarter.

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“In the third quarter, as AI demand continues to grow, and ICT products also enter the peak season of the second half of the year, operations are expected to gradually gain momentum,” the company said.

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It further added, “Visibility for the third quarter has improved compared to the previous month, with overall performance expected to outperform market expectations, though it remains necessary to monitor the impact of the volatile global political and economic situation.”

However, Foxconn cautioned that investors should remain attentive to the impact of an uncertain global political and economic environment despite the stronger outlook.

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The Apple phone assembler has posted its unaudited consolidated monthly report on Saturday. As per the release, its August revenue rose 51.98 per cent year-over-year to NT$921.8 billion (USD 29.15 billion), marking the highest August total on record and the second straight month above NT$900 billion (USD 28.46 billion).

“The Company reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$921.8 billion in August 2026, representing a decrease of 2.61% MoM and an increase of 51.98% YoY,” the company said in an earnings release, adding it was “the second-highest single-month revenue and the highest revenue for the same period in Company history.”

Foxconn's second-quarter net profit rose 35 per cent YoY last month, beating analyst expectations amid rising demand for AI-related infrastructure.

Net profit for the April-June period stood at T$59.97 billion (USD 1.86 billion), above the LSEG consensus estimate of T$58.8 billion and up from T$44.4 billion a year earlier. In July, Foxconn reported a 40 per cent year-on-year jump in second-quarter revenue.

It also announced that its monthly revenue report for September 2026 will be released on October 5, 2026, and HHTD26 will be held on October 30-31, 2026. (ANI)

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