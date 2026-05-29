Foxconn shareholders give nod to record cash dividend payout: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], May 29, (ANI): Foxconn's shareholders approved a record cash dividend payout of $0.22 per share, its highest since the electronics giant listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1991, Focus Taiwan reported.

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The company is expected to issue a total of $3.2 billion in cash dividends. The record dividends come on the back of a blockbuster profit of nearly $6 billion for 2025.

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The Apple-supplier is relying on the booming AI demand to drive up the company's sales. Hon Hai's global share of the server market stands at 40 per cent.

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Hon Hai's shipments of AI server racks are expected to double in 2026 from a year earlier, the news report quoted Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu as saying. The growth comes on the back of more than $700 billion in capital expenditure by Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta this year.

"Their capital expenditure is our market. It has already reached $700 billion, and their capital expenditure next year is expected to potentially reach $1 trillion. This gives us immense confidence in our future growth momentum," a Reuters report quoted Liu as saying at the shareholder conference.

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Liu's optimism is driven by exploding global demand for artificial intelligence tools. Foxconn's first quarter profit zoomed 19 per cent as it becomes the top supplier of AI servers. The manufacturing powerhouse will expand its capital expenditure by 30 per cent this year primarily on expanding the server capacity.

The company's shares have risen 25 per cent this year as investors turn bullish on the company's immense potential as Nvidia's top server supplier and Apple's top iPhone assembler. (ANI)

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