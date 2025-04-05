FoxFire: Starting the New Financial Year 25-26 with Little Smiles & New Journeys

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 5: FoxFire for Little Smiles is a heartfelt initiative by Team FoxFire to bring joy to disabled and orphaned children. These special children deserve love, care, and equal opportunities. Through this initiative, they organise fun-filled evenings to make them feel cherished and valued. Whether it's an educational activity, a creative workshop, or simple entertainment, their goal is to ensure they experience the same happiness as any other child.

Team FoxFire in collaboration with Jivhala Foundation organised a special carnival evening for 60 children of different age groups on 29th March. Everything was planned in manner that leaves the children feeling special.

They put up a carnival-themed decor. The theme consisted of colorful banners and lights in an attempt to make the space look and feel like a carnival. The children could feel the thrill as they walked into the nicely decorated hall.

The event was packed with activities that kept the children engaged. From interactive games to a lively anchor who ensured everyone participated, the energy remained high throughout the evening. A tattoo artist and hair braiding station added to the fun, giving the kids a chance to express themselves creatively.

Food is an essential part of celebrations, and they ensured the menu was as thrilling as the occasion itself. The kids were served with a wonderful spread of burgers, pasta, cold coffee, and so much more. This turned the evening even more unforgettable for special children.

The biggest highlight of the evening was the happiness and excitement on those special children's faces. Their laughter echoed through the venue, and their bright smiles became team's greatest reward. Seeing them enjoy every moment made all the effort worthwhile.

They sincerely hope that Jivhala Foundation will continue to support such events in the future. This initiative is not just about one evening of fun; it is about spreading awareness, inclusion, and love for special children.

Jivhala Foundation is a social service organization founded by Advocate Sharvari Muthe in 2015, aiming to empower underprivileged women and children in Pune, Maharashtra. Adv. Muthe, with her background in law, was driven by the vision of making women financially independent, leading to the establishment of the foundation. The organization initiated various vocational programs, enabling women to earn livelihoods. Recognizing the need for quality education, Jivhala Foundation established Anuradha Pre-Primary School on July 20, 2017, providing free English-medium education to children from marginalized communities. To support girls who had dropped out during the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation set up the Late Suresh Muthe Residential Hostel, offering free accommodation, education, and essentials to about 45 girls. Additionally, Jivhala foundation conducts counseling sessions, and provides legal advice to women. Their future plans include sustaining and expanding thr hostel facilities, and offering financial assistance for women's education.

+91 8208769088

https://jivhalafoundation.in/

