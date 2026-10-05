Foxhog CEO Tarun Poddar & Reddit Saga, How Foxhog uses negative marking campaign to reach masses.

“ every publicity is a good publicity, and negative publicity is a very good publicity “ said Foxhog CEO Tarun Poddar “

Foxhog seems to have cracked the marketing game in India, and have used a negative marketing campaign over reddit and ither social media, they have posted negative comments against themselves to reach masses because now a days consumption of negative comment is bigger than positive content.

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Spokesperson of Foxhog Priya Chuahan said “ We evaluated the reach through negative and positive campaign and result was shocking, negative campaign had better reach then positive “ for now our purpose was to let people know Foxhog is also a VC that exisit “

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Foxhog has been investing in small businesss, farmers, dairy owners and shopkeepers and they are not sitting in 1st class of charter jet and so Foxhog wanted to reach masses.

Foxhog has invested in more than 200+ companies since 2020 and it’s flagship social initiative with the tagline of “ Loan Bina Byaz ke “ has changed the lives of thousands of People “ Foxhog has been operating in more than 23 states in India and more than 6 countries and has recently became public company.

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While commenting on recent negative Reddit campaign by Foxhog, Poddar says “ Business is not about ego it is about reach and services and that’s what we did “.

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