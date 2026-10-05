Foxhog Ventures Expands ‘VC for Villages’ Focus to Bring Capital Closer to Rural Entrepreneurs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Foxhog Ventures is strengthening its focus on rural and non-metro entrepreneurship through its flagship “VC for Villages” initiative, as the investment firm looks to widen access to capital and business support for entrepreneurs operating beyond India’s major startup hubs.

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Led by founder and CEO Tarun Poddar, Foxhog Ventures has positioned the initiative around entrepreneurs, farmers, small business owners, dairy operators, local traders, women entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises across Tier 2, Tier 3 and village markets.

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The programme forms part of Foxhog’s broader investment strategy of identifying businesses with growth potential that may remain outside the traditional venture capital ecosystem.

According to Foxhog, limited access to institutional capital, collateral requirements, lengthy financing processes and gaps in financial infrastructure continue to create challenges for smaller businesses in rural and semi-urban markets. Through VC for Villages, the firm is seeking to provide structured financial and growth support to such enterprises.

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“Entrepreneurship is no longer concentrated in a few large cities. There are businesses being built across smaller towns and villages, but access to organised capital and strategic guidance continues to be uneven. VC for Villages is Foxhog’s effort to take the investment ecosystem closer to these entrepreneurs,” said Tarun Poddar, Founder and CEO of Foxhog Ventures.

Foxhog’s rural strategy covers businesses operating across agriculture, dairy, retail, local commerce, services, manufacturing and small-scale enterprises. The company says it evaluates both operating businesses and early-stage entrepreneurial ideas based on their growth potential, scalability and possible economic impact.

The initiative has also been complemented by Foxhog’s partnerships in the rural ecosystem. Earlier this year, the company announced a strategic partnership with Sarav Kisan aimed at expanding rural distribution and improving access to agricultural resources and support for farmers.

Foxhog says its wider investment platform provides funding across pre-seed, seed, series and bridge stages, while maintaining a particular focus on businesses and founders outside established metropolitan startup centres.

For Poddar, the rural initiative is intended to develop a wider pipeline of investable businesses rather than treating entrepreneurship outside metros as a separate category.

“Our objective is to find capable entrepreneurs wherever they are building. Capital should follow business potential, not pin codes,” Poddar said.

Foxhog Ventures plans to continue expanding its engagement with entrepreneurs in smaller cities and rural markets as part of its wider investment and business growth strategy.

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