DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Foxhog Ventures Expands ‘VC for Villages’ Focus to Bring Capital Closer to Rural Entrepreneurs

Foxhog Ventures Expands ‘VC for Villages’ Focus to Bring Capital Closer to Rural Entrepreneurs

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:46 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 5: Foxhog Ventures is strengthening its focus on rural and non-metro entrepreneurship through its flagship “VC for Villages” initiative, as the investment firm looks to widen access to capital and business support for entrepreneurs operating beyond India’s major startup hubs.

Advertisement

Led by founder and CEO Tarun Poddar, Foxhog Ventures has positioned the initiative around entrepreneurs, farmers, small business owners, dairy operators, local traders, women entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises across Tier 2, Tier 3 and village markets.

Advertisement

The programme forms part of Foxhog’s broader investment strategy of identifying businesses with growth potential that may remain outside the traditional venture capital ecosystem.

According to Foxhog, limited access to institutional capital, collateral requirements, lengthy financing processes and gaps in financial infrastructure continue to create challenges for smaller businesses in rural and semi-urban markets. Through VC for Villages, the firm is seeking to provide structured financial and growth support to such enterprises.

Advertisement

“Entrepreneurship is no longer concentrated in a few large cities. There are businesses being built across smaller towns and villages, but access to organised capital and strategic guidance continues to be uneven. VC for Villages is Foxhog’s effort to take the investment ecosystem closer to these entrepreneurs,” said Tarun Poddar, Founder and CEO of Foxhog Ventures.

Foxhog’s rural strategy covers businesses operating across agriculture, dairy, retail, local commerce, services, manufacturing and small-scale enterprises. The company says it evaluates both operating businesses and early-stage entrepreneurial ideas based on their growth potential, scalability and possible economic impact.

The initiative has also been complemented by Foxhog’s partnerships in the rural ecosystem. Earlier this year, the company announced a strategic partnership with Sarav Kisan aimed at expanding rural distribution and improving access to agricultural resources and support for farmers.

Foxhog says its wider investment platform provides funding across pre-seed, seed, series and bridge stages, while maintaining a particular focus on businesses and founders outside established metropolitan startup centres.

For Poddar, the rural initiative is intended to develop a wider pipeline of investable businesses rather than treating entrepreneurship outside metros as a separate category.

“Our objective is to find capable entrepreneurs wherever they are building. Capital should follow business potential, not pin codes,” Poddar said.

Foxhog Ventures plans to continue expanding its engagement with entrepreneurs in smaller cities and rural markets as part of its wider investment and business growth strategy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts