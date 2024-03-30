FPIs make remarkable comeback, infuse Rs 2L cr in equities this fiscal

New Delhi, March 29
Foreign investors made a strong return by injecting more than Rs 2 lakh crore into Indian equities in 2023-24, driven by optimism surrounding the country’s robust economic fundamentals amidst a challenging global environment.
Minnows give hefty returns
- BSE mid-cap and small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark Sensex in 2023-24 with about 62% returns, reflecting buoyant investors' sentiment
- BSE mid-cap gauge jumped 15,013.95 points or 62.38% in the 2023-24 fiscal, while the small-cap index climbed 16,068.99 points or 59.60%
Looking forward to 2025, Bharat Dhawan, Managing Partner at Mazars in India, said the outlook is cautiously optimistic and anticipates sustained FPI inflows supported by progressive policy reforms, economic stability, and attractive investment avenues.
In the current fiscal 2023-24, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have made a net investment of around Rs 2.08 lakh crore in the Indian equity markets and Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the debt market. Collectively, they pumped Rs 3.4 lakh crore into the capital market, as per data available with the depositories.
