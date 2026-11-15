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Home / Business / FPIs pump Rs 84,290 crore into Indian equities in first half of November

FPIs pump Rs 84,290 crore into Indian equities in first half of November

Foreign investors return after two months of withdrawals, driven by global AI sell-off, falling crude prices and attractive large-cap valuations

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:56 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Foreign investors returned vigorously to Indian equities in the initial two weeks of November, infusing Rs 84,290 crore following two months of net withdrawals, driven by a global AI sell-off, declining crude prices, and appealing large-cap valuations.

The latest inflows come after net withdrawals of Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September, as per data from the depositories.

Data shows that Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested a net amount of Rs 84,290 crore in Indian stocks from November 2 to 13, across nine trading days.

Following the latest inflows, total FPI outflows from Indian equities have decreased to approximately Rs 2.1 trillion in 2026, down from nearly Rs 3 trillion just weeks prior.

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Foreign purchases in November represent a significant tactical shift, but not a structural comeback.”

Declining crude prices and capital exiting the congested Asian AI market have prompted FPIs to reduce their significant underweight position on India, with the majority of that investment directed toward major index stocks, an industry expert said.

Despite the recent buying activity, FPIs have only regained a minor fraction of their total withdrawals for the year, while local institutional investors are capitalising on the market surge to realise gains, the expert noted.

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The shift in sentiment was largely triggered by a sell-off in global AI-linked stocks, prompting investors to explore opportunities beyond technology-heavy markets, said another expert.

Decreasing crude oil prices, as Brent crude dropped approximately 13 per cent in the first week of November to close to USD 97 per barrel, alleviated geopolitical worries, appealing valuations in specific large-cap stocks, and better clarity on domestic earnings also bolstered the inflows, the expert noted.

Continuous foreign investment drove the benchmark Nifty to rise past the 25,000-point threshold.

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Moving forward, Indian markets will monitor the US Federal Reserve minutes, crude oil prices due to Iran-Gulf tensions, fluctuations in the rupee, and predictions of an RBI rate hike next week.

According to the expert, FPI flows, upcoming second-quarter earnings reports, overall market engagement, and the Nifty’s capacity to hold above 25,000 will continue to be crucial influencers of market sentiment, in addition to changes in the global unwinding of the AI trade.

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