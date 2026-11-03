FPT semiconductor chip Testing and Packaging plant officially begins trial operations in Bac Ninh

PRNewswire

Bac Ninh [Vietnam], November 3: FPT Corporation has commenced trial operations of FPT Semiconductor Chip Testing and Packaging Plant (FPT Analysis Technologies Joint Stock Company) in Bac Ninh (Viet Nam), featuring six production lines and a maximum designed capacity of 300 million chips per year. The plant will contribute to developing Vietnam's chip testing capabilities, with the aim of promoting connectivity across the semiconductor chip value chain and advancing the national direction of mastering core and sovereign technologies, enabling Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global supply chain.

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A semiconductor chip Testing and Packaging plant under Vietnamese ownership and control

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FPT semiconductor Testing and Packaging plant covers an area of 1,600 square meters and is located in Yen Phong II-C Industrial Park, Bac Ninh Province. During the trial operation phase, the plant has a maximum capacity of 300 million chips per year, meeting the high-volume testing demands of businesses.

In terms of quality standards, the plant operates with a focus on applying international management standards. These include ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety management. In addition, the plant implements cleanroom environmental controls in accordance with ISO 14644, electrostatic discharge (ESD) controls, and reliability testing methods based on relevant industry standards applicable to each product.

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FPT's plant uses an Automated Test Equipment (ATE) system in combination with Handler equipment to test and sort chips. The ATE Tester checks chip functionality and evaluates operational performance, while the Handler positions chips for testing and subsequently sorts them based on whether they pass or fail the tests. The testing area is located in a Class 10,000 cleanroom (ISO Class 7) to control dust and environmental factors.

In addition, FPT's engineering team develops test programs tailored to each type of chip. Each chip product line has different functions and technical requirements, requiring engineers to identify the parameters to be tested, establish testing conditions, and evaluate the results. FPT is also researching and developing an AI-powered platform to support the automation of semiconductor chip test program development, from data and technical requirement standardization to test configuration design and result evaluation.

Beyond functional testing, FPT's plant also evaluates product durability and reliability. To identify potential chip failure risks, engineers conduct testing under high-temperature conditions, continuous temperature variations, and combined temperature and humidity conditions. The plant also implements electrostatic discharge control measures to reduce the risk of damage when personnel or equipment come into contact with components. The results help assess whether products meet usage requirements and evaluate their reliability.

During its initial operating phase, the plant will focus on testing chip functionality, quality, and reliability, with the goal of providing services to domestic and international semiconductor businesses. In the coming period, the reliability testing area will be developed in accordance with international standards for testing and calibration laboratory competence, meeting the requirements of both domestic and international customers. The plant is expected to undertake its first chip testing order for a South Korean partner, marking the beginning of FPT's chip testing service operations.

Training Vietnamese engineers on actual testing production lines

To operate the plant, FPT has built a team of experienced experts and engineers in chip testing and packaging, including specialists with many years of experience working at Intel's Vietnam plant. The team is responsible for establishing technical procedures, operating equipment, and training personnel.

In addition, FPT plans to use the plant for practical training activities. In its initial phase, the plant will collaborate with FPT Polytechnic College to develop a pilot program, enabling students to gain hands-on exposure to chip testing production lines starting in December 2026. Students will have the opportunity to work with actual equipment and operational processes, thereby gaining a clearer understanding of the work involved.

In the coming period, FPT plans to further expand its advanced testing capabilities and develop chip packaging technologies, taking the next step in the corporation's semiconductor development plan.

With more than 10 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, FPT aims to develop a chip packaging and testing ecosystem, enhance its technological capabilities, and expand service provision to domestic and international customers. These efforts will contribute to enabling Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global semiconductor value chain, supporting the development of Vietnam's semiconductor industry toward 2030 and beyond.

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