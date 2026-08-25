Fractal establishes India Business Unit to meet increasing demand from large Indian enterprises

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Fractal Analytics Ltd. (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL), a global enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500® organizations, today announced the launch of its dedicated India Business Unit (India BU), to help India's large enterprises accelerate business transformation through its enterprise agentic AI platform, Cogentiq, and other products.

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Fractal's expanded focus on India builds on nearly two decades of AI innovation and leadership in the country's AI ecosystem. Fractal has partnered with multiple Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, serving enterprise transformation needs across the region. Fractal's Cogentiq suite has seen strong traction with institutions in India. In addition to driving enterprise impact, Fractal has been working on driving societal impact through AI. It was selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop a Large Reasoning Model (LRM) for India and has recently signed a partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deploy AI-powered citizen health services leveraging Vaidya.ai, India's first healthcare multimodal reasoning platform.

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"We've seen a significant increase in interest from Indian enterprises looking to move beyond AI pilots and scale AI-driven transformation across their businesses. This growing demand, combined with India's rapidly evolving AI ecosystem, makes this the right time for us to establish a dedicated India Business Unit. With a strong portfolio of products and platforms, and deep experience partnering with leading enterprises, we are uniquely positioned to help India's largest organizations unlock meaningful business value from AI at scale ," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group CEO and Vice Chairman, Fractal.

To capitalize on India's growing enterprise AI opportunity, Fractal has appointed Rishi Seth, a seasoned industry leader, as Head of the India Business Unit. The India Business Unit will be part of Fractal's APAC practice, led by Sandeep Dutta, Chief Practice Officer & Head APAC.

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"Indian enterprises are at an inflection point in their AI journey. Organizations are looking for trusted partners who can deliver business outcomes at scale. Fractal brings together globally proven AI capabilities, innovative products/platforms and strong domain expertise to help Indian enterprises accelerate their business transformation. We look forward to co-creating India's transformation journey together with Indian Enterprises and partner ecosystem," said Sandeep Dutta, Chief Practice Officer & Head APAC, Fractal.

About Fractal

Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) is a globally recognized pure-play enterprise AI company trusted by Fortune 500®-sized enterprises to power decision-making through AI services, solutions, and products. Fractal's strategy is focused on three pillars: AI-led Transformation (AIT), which reimagines business workflows and decision-making through AI; AI Foundations (AIF), which enables scalable, trusted, and governed enterprise AI through robust data and technology foundations; and AI Work & Workforce (AIW), which helps organizations redesign work, develop AI-ready talent, and build the capabilities needed for the AI-native enterprise. All three pillars are powered by Cogentiq, Fractal's flagship agentic AI platform.

With over 6,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with business leaders to drive competitive differentiation for their organizations by embedding AI into critical decisions across business functions and industry verticals.

Fractal invests more than 6% of its revenue in AI R&D, supporting foundational AI research, product development, and IP creation that address both immediate client needs and long-term technological advancement. Fractal's track record includes developing proprietary models and products such as Vaidya.ai and PiEvolve, as well as incubating and spinning out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader focused on the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke (or critical health conditions). Fractal's suite of businesses consists of Asper.ai (a Revenue Growth Management product for CPG companies) and Analytics Vidhya (an Ed-tech platform).

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