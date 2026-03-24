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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a publicly listed global enterprise AI company serving Fortune 500® organizations, has secured a CDP 'B' rating for the third consecutive year, underscoring robust climate action governance and emissions management in 2025.

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CDP, recognized globally as a leading environmental emissions reporting platform, assessed more than 24,800 companies worldwide in 2024, underscoring the scale and scope of its benchmarking process. By measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions, companies contribute to the comprehensive datasets on corporate climate action, enabling investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders to evaluate progress, risks, and opportunities. CDP scores also help organizations identify strengths and gaps in environmental management, guiding sustainability strategies.

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"Fractal's disclosure through CDP demonstrates rigour in environmental emissions reporting and strengthens accountability to stakeholders, while reinforcing the importance of measuring and monitoring emissions as a foundation for meaningful climate action. The company has been practicing carbon accounting for the last six fiscals and maintaining a greenhouse gas inventory in accordance with the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard and has obtained third-party assurance for its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions in line with the AA1000AS standard - moderate level assurance," said Chetana Kumar, Chief Sustainability Officer at Fractal.

A CDP rating of 'B' reflects a coordinated management of climate-related impact, risks, and opportunities, along with providing demonstrated evidence of actions associated with good environmental management.

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As part of Fractal's journey to Net Zero, Fractal continues to prioritize strengthening of processes by acquiring independently assessed third-party credentials. Their offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru are 'Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design' (LEED) Gold certified workspaces, conserving resources and managing waste responsibly.

Fractal's Mumbai office is WELL platinum certified, which is a certification demonstrating dedication to the health and well-being of office occupants and visitors. These commitments continue to underscore Fractal's dedication to responsible climate action, in alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 on climate action. Integration of environmental sustainability into Fractal's business strategy and lowering carbon footprint make for resilient operations and support clients in meeting their own climate action and responsible-AI goals.

For more information, visit: www.fractal.ai

About Fractal

Fractal (NSE: FRACTAL) is a publicly listed global enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (among the world's largest data science communities). Fractal spun out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI Research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products, including MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B and tool-based reasoning model Fathom-DeepResearch.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across global locations, including the United States, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for ten consecutive years, and as one of 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.

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