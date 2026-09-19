Fragrance & Fashion: Powering the Next Generation of Fragrance Brands Through Private Label Manufacturing

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 19: Behind every notable fragrance label sits a contract manufacturing engine capable of resolving the demanding technical disciplines of formulation, compounding, filling, and packaging. In Moriya, Ahmedabad, Fragrance & Fashion operates as an integrated private label perfume manufacturer, original equipment manufacturer, and original design manufacturer atelier for commercial enterprises seeking to launch and scale fragrance collections under their own brand identities.

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Established as an industrial manufacturing facility in 2015, the enterprise bridges modern factory infrastructure with four generations of family lineage in Indian perfumery. By centralizing fragrance formulation and commercial output inside a dedicated 10,000 square foot facility, Fragrance & Fashion gives brand owners an uninterrupted production pipeline from initial scent architecture to final presentation boxing.

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A Pure B2B Contract Framework

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Fragrance & Fashion operates strictly on a business to business manufacturing model. The company does not market an in house retail brand, an operational boundary that guarantees client formulations, packaging designs, and commercial partnerships remain entirely confidential. Its client roster spans independent niche perfume houses, direct to consumer digital brands, boutique fashion labels, luxury hospitality groups, and international retail exporters.

In conventional fragrance procurement, brand owners face the friction of managing separate vendors for concentrated fragrance oils, glass bottles, atomizers, caps, and rigid paperboard boxes. Minor component mismatches, misaligned collar threads, and delayed vendor shipments frequently disrupt production schedules. Fragrance & Fashion eliminates this vulnerability through a consolidated turnkey workflow. The Moriya facility executes compounding, maceration, cleanroom filling, collar crimping, and box assembly under one roof, maintaining mechanical tolerances and olfactory consistency at every step.

Heritage Perfumery Backed by Industrial Precision

While the compounding team draws on traditional Indian perfumery principles, daily floor operations are governed by rigorous industrial quality standards. A specialist workforce of 40 perfumers, compounding chemists, precision filling operators, and packaging craftspeople oversees daily manufacturing runs across three purpose built production zones.

The compounding and maturation zone features dedicated stainless steel tanks for precision concentrate blending, chilled maceration, and sub micron filtration. This controlled cold aging process stabilizes aromatic compounds and prevents particulate clouding, ensuring long term scent integrity and optical clarity. In the cleanroom filling zone, calibrated pneumatic and semi automated lines fill bottles to exact volumetric tolerances, followed by leak proof collar crimping engineered for fine mist atomizers and rollerballs. Downstream, the packaging and finishing zone manages automatic bottle labeling, batch lot coding, and custom presentation box assembly.

Flexible Manufacturing for Startups and Global Exporters

The facility supports both early stage ventures and established international brands through adaptable production programs.

For emerging labels and independent founders, private label manufacturing removes the prohibitive capital expenditure needed for high capacity stainless tanks, pneumatic crimpers, and controlled cleanroom installations. New brands enter the market with professionally finished product runs while preserving working capital for brand marketing and retail distribution. For established commercial houses and regional exporters, contract manufacturing provides immediate production capacity, rapid turnaround on seasonal collections, and custom lines tailored to international regulatory and export requirements.

Factory Transparency and International Procurement Support

Contract manufacturing often takes place behind closed doors, but Fragrance & Fashion maintains an open door policy for brand founders, procurement heads, and quality auditors.

The company documents its live operations openly, publishing detailed factory walkthroughs and compounding runs on YouTube along with active production floor updates on Instagram. Domestic and international brand owners can visit the Moriya plant in person for bench trials, where they evaluate custom scent accords, verify bottle and closure seating tolerances, and inspect pilot batches directly on the line. To assist overseas procurement teams visiting India, Fragrance & Fashion coordinates on site technical reviews and provides official business e-Visa assistance.

Strategic Base in Gujarat Industrial Belt

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Fragrance & Fashion operates within India foremost chemical and cosmetic industrial corridor. Immediate geographic proximity to regional glassworks, closure molders, and paperboard converters shortens lead times for physical prototyping, custom tooling, and sample approvals. Furthermore, direct logistical corridors to Western export seaports enable streamlined containerized shipping to overseas markets.

By managing the full technical and operational scope of fragrance production in house, Fragrance & Fashion delivers the industrial manufacturing backbone that allows fragrance founders to focus entirely on creative direction, brand equity, and commercial growth.

Company Information and Official Coordinates

Company Name: Fragrance & Fashion (F&F)

Factory and Atelier Address: Fragrance & Fashion, 7 Shivam Estate, behind Parikh Packaging Lane, Moriya, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382213, India

Official Website: https://fragranceandfashion.biz

Google Maps Location: https://share.google/3i5chnRI9FEj16OE5

Commercial Inquiries via Phone and WhatsApp: https://wa.me/919510412909

Direct Email: fragranceandfashion.in@gmail.com

Factory Operations on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fragrance_factory_ff01/

Factory Tours and Documentaries on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@fragranceandfashion3617/videos

IndiaMART Verified Supplier Profile: https://www.indiamart.com/fragrance-and-fashion/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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