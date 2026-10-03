France-Germany bond spread widens to 150 bps from 50 bps in four weeks: Amelie de Montchalin

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): The spread between France and Germany’s borrowing costs has widened from 50 basis points to 150 basis points in the last four weeks, Amelie de Montchalin, President of Cour des Comptes and former Minister of Public Action and Accounts of France, said, highlighting the fiscal challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, de Montchalin said the widening spread reflected growing concerns over France’s public finances and argued that delaying difficult fiscal decisions could increase the burden on future generations.

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“But in the last four weeks, our spread to Germany has moved from 50 basis points to 150 basis points yesterday,” she said.

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De Montchalin said that if France could finance its large debt at Germany's borrowing cost, it could save around one per cent of GDP in interest charges over seven years.

“It is massive. And why are the markets not trusting us? Because we have been using the snooze button too much,” she said, referring to what she described as delays in addressing fiscal pressures.

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Drawing an analogy with repeatedly pressing the snooze button on an alarm, de Montchalin said governments could not indefinitely postpone decisions on public spending and debt.

She said France faced competing pressures involving pensions, current investment needs in areas such as energy transition, climate adaptation and artificial intelligence, and the debt burden that would ultimately be borne by future generations.

“The past is the high number of pensioners we have to serve and finance as we committed them to do. The present is a massive shock for investment, for energy, climate adaptation, and AI. And the future is what is the bill that we will let our kids finance,” she said.

De Montchalin also raised concerns about the role of facts in democratic decision-making, saying public debates increasingly risk being driven by fears and aspirations rather than factual assessments.

“How can a democracy work if facts are not at the center?” she asked, stressing the need for citizens to understand the consequences of policy decisions.

She also praised India’s approach to sustained reforms and said French politicians could learn from India’s “planned, sustained, organised reform path”, which she said could deliver sustained growth while avoiding the consequences of postponing difficult choices.

Earlier, she also spoke about the importance of diversified partnerships, saying stronger economic, trade, manufacturing and innovation ties between India, France and Europe could help reduce dependence and create greater stability and resilience. (ANI)

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