France showcases its Innovation Leadership at the India AI Impact Summit & Expo 2026

NEW DELHI, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- France is stepping up its strategic partnership with India in the fields of innovation, artificial intelligence and future technologies. The year 2026 marks the official launch of the India-France Year of Innovation by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This landmark initiative celebrates the deep cooperation between the two nations across AI, deeptech, research, industrial innovation, and the digital economy.

As part of this major bilateral momentum, Business France, the Trade & Investment Commission, under the aegis of the French Embassy in India is leading an unprecedented delegation of over 110 French companies from multiple sectors for an insightful business mission in India from 16 to 20 February, spanning Bangalore, Mumbai and New Delhi. In partnership with La mission French Tech, the companies will engage with India's most influential public, private, and academic players.

The objective is to accelerate industrial partnerships, joint research initiatives and technology driven innovation between France and India.

France Hosts the Largest international Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit & Expo

At the heart of the expedition, Business France is proud to inaugurate an exceptional French Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit & Expo in New Delhi.

With a surface area of 436 m², it is the largest international pavilion of the entire exhibition, highlighting France's strategic commitment to advancing sovereign, ethical and high‑performance AI.

The Pavilion brings together 29 participating French companies, including 23 exhibiting firms and their CEOs, alongside 6 major strategic partners. Located in Hall 14 – Ground Floor, the Pavilion embodies the diversity and strength of France's AI and industrial ecosystem, from mobility and aeronautics to energy, logistics, agritech, industry, cybersecurity, deeptech and digital transformation.

Key Strategic Partners

• TotalEnergies – Global multi energy company accelerating transition pathways through natural gas and renewables.

• CMA CGM – Worldwide leader in sea, land and air logistics solutions.

• Capgemini – Global IT and consulting leader delivering AI powered business and technology transformation.

• Schneider Electric – Leading energy technology company advancing digital and sustainable infrastructure.

• MBDA – European leader in complex weapon systems engineering and manufacturing.

A Strong Lineup of French Exhibitors Across Strategic Sectors

The exhibitors include major groups and fast-growing innovators across strategic sectors:

Representing the excellence and diversity of France's innovation ecosystem, the French Pavilion is bringing together leading companies such as Adopt AI Summit, Agreenculture, Agence Française de Développement, Air Liquide, Atos, Axon Interconnectors and Wires, Brad Technology, Bull, Capgemini, CMA CGM, Dassault Systèmes, ENGIE, France Datacenter, INFOTEL, Prisme.ai, Safran.AI, Schneider Electric, Soufflet Malt Alwar Private Limited, Sopra Steria, SYSTRA, TNP Consultants,TotalEnergiesand Valeo, all showcasing cutting‑edge technologies, industrial performance, and high‑impact solutions that reflect France's leadership in innovation.

A Dynamic Programme at the French Pavilion

Throughout the India AI Impact Summit, the French Pavilion is hosting a programme of executive panels, CEO dialogues, live technology demonstrations and targeted networking sessions. Bringing together French business leaders and Indian industry stakeholders, the Pavilion serves as a platform for strategic exchanges and concrete partnership development. Discussions focus on responsible and trustworthy AI, industrial applications, digital sovereignty and secure data infrastructure, sustainable AI solutions, and strengthened France–India technological and commercial cooperation. Live demonstrations showcase the scalability and real-world deployment of French AI solutions across key sectors.

A High- Level Political Engagement

The Pavilion will welcome several senior French and Indian government representatives, highlighting the shared strategic priority placed on innovation, digital cooperation and technological partnership between the two nations.

A Long-Term Commitment to India's Innovation Ecosystem

With over 1,100 French companies established in India, supporting 350,000 jobs and generating more than USD 17 billion in turnover, France stands as a longstanding partner in the country's economic development. India's AI market valued at USD 1.7 billion, growing at over 30% annually, offers exceptional prospects for joint innovation, investment and technological leadership. Through this major mission and its exceptional Pavilion, France reaffirms its commitment to building a strong, sustainable and forward-looking India-France innovation ecosystem, generating long-term value and shared technological progress.

About Business France

Business France is the public agency supporting the international development of the French economy. It assists companies in expanding abroad, promotes exports, attracts foreign investment to France, and develops the V.I.E programme connecting companies with young talent for international assignments.

With more than 1,400 employees in France and 53 countries, Business France helped generate €1.8 billion in additional export revenue for French SMEs in 2024, creating or planning over 31,010 jobs. The agency supported 66% of 1,688 foreign investment decisions in 2024, representing 69% of the 37,787 jobs projected to be created or maintained within three years.

