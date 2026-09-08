DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / France's Mistral AI raises record USD 3.49 billion Series D at over USD 24.4 billion valuation

France's Mistral AI raises record USD 3.49 billion Series D at over USD 24.4 billion valuation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:17 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], September 8 (ANI): French artificial intelligence company Mistral AI has raised €3 billion (about USD 3.49 billion) in a Series D funding round at a post-money valuation of more than €21 billion (about USD 24.4 billion), making it the largest equity fundraising round ever completed by a European technology company, the company said.

The round, announced three years after Mistral's launch, was led by Samsung Electronics and co-led by EQT's Scaleup Europe Fund and existing investor PSG Equity. Existing investors including ASML, NVIDIA and BNP Paribas CIB also participated.

Advertisement

Mistral said the funding will support the expansion of its frontier research and model development, while increasing its computing capacity, infrastructure and product capabilities. The company also plans to use the funds to accelerate its commercial growth and international expansion.

Advertisement

“Today marks a major step for Mistral: we’re announcing a €3B [about USD 3.49 billion] Series D, the largest equity round ever raised by a European tech company, just three years after launch,” the company said in a post on X.

Mistral currently operates across 20 countries and supports more than 125 global enterprises in their AI transformation, including Airbus, ASML and HSBC, according to the company.

Advertisement

The company said demand is increasingly shifting towards AI systems that can deliver performance while giving organisations and governments greater control over infrastructure, data and deployment.

Mistral said its approach combines open-weight models, infrastructure, computing capacity and products in what it describes as a full-stack AI offering. It said this is designed to allow customers to retain control over their data, models, computing resources and production systems.

The latest funding round brings together strategic and financial investors from Europe, Asia and North America. New investors include Advent, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Mistral said the latest funding will allow it to scale compute capacity for training powerful models, expand infrastructure and accelerate its international footprint, while continuing to invest in frontier research. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts